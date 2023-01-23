Lifestyle

5 Saraswati Puja or Vasant Panchami outfit ideas for women

Written by Sneha Das Jan 23, 2023

The auspicious festival of Saraswati Puja or Vasant Panchami is around the corner. Hindus honor Goddess Saraswati while marking the preparations for the arrival of spring. This year, it will be celebrated on February 25. On this day, little girls and women clad in yellow sarees offer their prayers to the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. Here are five outfit ideas for the day.

A gorgeous ivory and gold anarkali

While sarees are a hot favorite on Sarawati Puja, anarkalis can also be added to your list for a classy and elegant look. You can choose a gorgeous ivory and gold floor-length anarkali with full sleeves and a round collar along with intricate golden embroidery on the hem and bodice. Style it with a lace-bordered ivory dupatta, embroidered clutch, and contrasting jewelry.

Go for an ethnic one-shoulder dress

If you are bored of sarees and salwar suits, opt for a glamorous ethnic one-shoulder dress this Saraswati Puja. You can go for a full-sleeve one-shouldered long dress in chanderi silk fabric with an asymmetrical hem. Go for colors like blush pink or powder blue with pretty floral embroidery. Finish off your look with a pair of diamond danglers.

A nice chikankari saree

Look graceful this Sarawasti Puja by going for a bright and vibrant-colored chikankari saree that comes with delicate embroidery. You can wear it both during the day and in the evening. Go for a chikankari saree with dotted prints and embellished border and a sheer pallu with sequin details. Pair your saree with a cut-sleeve embroidered blouse, gold earrings, and a pair of wedges.

Yellow floral lehenga with a basic blouse

Florals and festivals are a classic combination that instantly sets the vibe of the occasion. You can go for a yellow floral lehenga and pair it with a bright pink basic blouse with full sleeves. You can also go for an off-shoulder blouse for a stylish look. Finish off your look with a blush pink dupatta, glossy makeup, glittery sandals, and an embroidered clutch.

A silk kurta and trousers set

If you want to go for something simple yet classy and stunning, then a kurta and trousers set is the ideal choice for you. You can go for a mustard or yellow-colored kurta in silk with simple embroidery and pair it up with matching straight-fit trousers. Finish off your look with smokey eyes, nude lips, large earrings, and elegant juttis.