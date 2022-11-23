Lifestyle

5 books based on true unsolved mysteries of the world

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 23, 2022, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Get ready for some adventure through the unanswered

Disclaimer: These books will make you question everything! The world is full of mysteries and a lot of bizarre events have gone down over the course of human existence. From lost civilizations and UFO sightings to gruesome murders and vanishing objects, while some have been resolved, there are many still lying unanswered. Here are five books based on such real, unsolved mysteries.

'Mysteries of the world' by Herbert Genzmer and Ulrich Hellenbrand

This book talks about a multitude of mysteries and unexplained phenomena around the world which makes it an absolute page-turner. It takes you through the real stories of the Bermuda Triangle to the underwater world of Atlantis. In addition to this, it also shares information on bloodsucking vampires, the abominable snowman, and Loch Ness Monster. Grab this book for some clarifications on the above.

'Ghost Ship' by Brian Hicks

Penned by Brian Hicks, this book captures one of the strangest disappearances of the world - Mary Celeste and its crew. In 1872, this ship was spotted sailing in the Atlantic Ocean without a single crew member on board. No sign of attack, destruction, and violence on the empty ship was reported. Where did the captain and the crew go? The answer is still unknown.

'The Lost City of Z' by David Grann

Here's another strange disappearance that made headlines around the world. This book is based on Percy Fawcett, one of Britain's greatest explorers who dedicated his life to the search for the ancient and lost city "Z" in the Amazon rainforest. How did Fawcett suddenly disappear in 1925? What happened to people who went looking for him and never returned? This book may have answers.

'The Big Book of Unexplained Mysteries' by Bill O'Neill

Written by Bill O'Neill, this book is a collection of 38 absolutely mind-boggling, real mysteries related to the supernatural, crime, science, and history. A quick and intriguing read, it shares the mysteries of the lost treasure of a Germanic warlord, green-skinned children, the Pennsylvania man who had the power to make it rain, and a chimpanzee that acted like a real human.

'36 Unsolved Mysteries of the World' by Vikas Khatri

This fine print contains a set of 36 stories that are based on real, unsolved mysteries from around the world. From mysterious UFO sightings and Bermuda Triangle to the hidden witches of Atlantis and vampires, this book has them all. Offering mysteries and speculations in equal measures, it's a light read perfect for curious souls. Check out more such book recommendations.