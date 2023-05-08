Lifestyle

Beginners edition: 6 books to develop a habit of reading

Written by Apurva P May 08, 2023, 10:47 am 3 min read

Reading novels might not be your forte, we get you. If you want to take up reading but are not motivated enough, then remember - it is never too late to start. The key here is to start with simple books that have interesting plots and lighthearted stories written in easy language. We have chosen a few such stories for you.

'Malgudi Days' by R. K. Narayan

Malgudi Days is ideal for those looking to relive their childhood. It is a collection of short stories set in Malgudi, a fictitious town in South India. The narration is simple to read and has elements and incidents of a normal Indian upbringing. This basic compilation will have you return until you complete the book and perhaps even have you yearn to read more.

'A Thousand Splendid Suns' by Khalid Hosseini

This novel is about two Afghan girls named Mariam and Laila. The story begins in Herat, where Mariam used to live, and tells us about the type of life people have in war-torn areas. However, there's so much more to the book other than the heartbreaking events. Driven by strong emotions and reviving plot, this could easily become your favorite book.

'Norwegian Wood' by Haruki Murakami

This book, which tells the story of a young man's first love, is an excellent pick for your first read. The hopeless and courageous love of a college student will have you returning to this book time and again. While there are numerous reasons to consider Murakami's writings, the beauty of simplicity is what elevates Norwegian Wood to the level of a must-read.

'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee

The novel addresses serious topics such as rape and racial inequality through the viewpoint of two children, Jean Finch and her older brother Jeremy, who live with their widowed father Atticus, a lawyer. This book teaches readers how to see people as humans rather than through numerous communal boundaries. It is a narrative of tremendous bravery and the terrible truth of racial inequity.

'The Catcher in the Rye' by J D Salinger

The story follows Holden Caulfield as he sheds his youth to embrace the adult world. He, like any other adolescent, is struggling and considers fleeing to become a recluse. However, you must read the novel to find out how things will unveil for the little boy in his journey. Furthermore, it will make you relive your adolescent turmoil.

'Palace of Illusion' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

The plot revolves around the Indian epic Mahabharata, but in Draupadi's point of view. This novel tells us about the hurdles and struggles she has faced in her life, as well as how things unfold for her on the path of destiny. A new spin on an old story is an excellent method to intrigue your interest in reading.