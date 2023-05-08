Lifestyle

Dealing with skin rashes is easy with these home remedies

Dealing with skin rashes is easy with these home remedies

Written by Anujj Trehaan May 08, 2023, 08:00 am 2 min read

These home remedies are easy and effective

Skin rashes are annoyingly itchy and can become more infectious if scratched. And as the urge to scratch is nearly irresistible, there are several natural and home remedies that you can put to use to steer clear of that. These remedies involve no painstaking effort and extravagant ingredients, so you can prepare them with a few basic products readily available in your kitchen.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is loaded with healthy nutrients including those that amp up your skin health. All you have to do is, wash and clean your skin rash with water, scrape out some amount of fresh aloe vera gel, and then apply it directly over the itchy area. Let it absorb as it will decrease itchiness and irritation. You can do this twice daily.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is blessed with strong anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can effectively treat skin rashes. To make this work, just take a few drops of this excellent oil and rub it over the affected area gently. Since it is a safe moisturizer for both skin and scalp, you can repeat this home remedy multiple times a day for better results.

Cold compress

A cold compress helps deal with skin rashes as it mitigates itching and burning sensations. Take a clean piece of cloth, put some ice cubes on it, and wrap them. You can also dampen the cloth with icy cold water. Once done, place the cloth over the rash and repeat as needed. The cooling effect limits blood flow to the area affected.

Baking soda

Yes, even baking soda can come to your rescue in aiding you get rid of skin rashes. Mix a cup or two of it in a glass of lukewarm water and soak the affected area for a minute or so. Once done, rinse off, pat dry, and then apply your favorite moisturizer. You can also make a paste of baking soda and water.

Epsom salts

Also called magnesium sulfate, Epsom salts can improve your skin's texture and rid you of many infections, which is why it is used as an ingredient in many bathing rituals. Add two cups of it in a tub of warm water and soak the area of your skin affected by the rash. Soak for 15 minutes, rinse off, pat dry, and moisturize.