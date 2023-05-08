Lifestyle

5 reasons why you may feel tired throughout the day

Written by Rishabh Raj May 08, 2023

Tired of being tired?

Do you ever feel like you are dragging yourself through the day, no matter how much sleep you have had? It is a common problem, but there are reasons why you might be feeling this way. Identifying the root cause may help you take steps to boost your energy. Here are five common reasons why you might be feeling tired throughout the day.

Imbalanced diet

The food we eat has a big impact on how we feel. Eating a balanced diet that is rich in nutrients is crucial for giving us the energy we need to get things done. But if we don't eat enough, or we fill up on junk food that's lacking in important nutrients, we can end up feeling totally drained.

Obesity

It is no secret that obesity is a major health concern. But did you know that being obese can also increase your risk of chronic fatigue? Obesity raises your chances of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes daytime fatigue. And to make matters worse, poor sleep quality and sleep restriction can also lead to weight gain or obesity, creating a vicious cycle.

Lack of sleep

Getting enough sleep is super important for our health and well-being, and not getting enough can make us feel heavy and tired. Our metabolism slows down while we are asleep, which means we need fewer calories. Research suggests that just eight hours of sleep a night can save us 35% of our daily energy needs compared to being awake all day.

Inadequate hydration

Your body loses water when it breaks down food and carries out other important functions, so you need to drink enough fluids to replenish your body. If you become dehydrated because you are not drinking enough water, you will likely feel tired, and unfocused, and maybe even have trouble sleeping. To avoid these symptoms, make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Certain medical conditions

Certain medical conditions can also cause you to feel heavy and tired. Sleep apnea, hypothyroidism, cancer, chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis, anxiety disorders, kidney disease, depression, diabetes, and fibromyalgia are all examples of conditions that can leave you feeling exhausted. If you are feeling persistently tired or are worried about other symptoms, it is important to talk to your doctor.