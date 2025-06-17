What's the story

Across eras, England's swing-friendly decks have favored fast bowlers, making it tough for spinners to stand out.

Yet, some legendary visiting spinners have spun several momentous matches in their side's favor.

Interestingly, the highest Test wicket-taker in England among visiting bowlers is a spinner—the great Shane Warne.

Have a look at visiting spinners with most Test wickets in England.