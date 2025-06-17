Visiting spinners with most Test wickets in England
What's the story
Across eras, England's swing-friendly decks have favored fast bowlers, making it tough for spinners to stand out.
Yet, some legendary visiting spinners have spun several momentous matches in their side's favor.
Interestingly, the highest Test wicket-taker in England among visiting bowlers is a spinner—the great Shane Warne.
Have a look at visiting spinners with most Test wickets in England.
#1
Shane Warne: 129 wickets
The late Shane Warne has the most Test wickets among visiting bowlers in England.
In fact, he is the only bowler with over 100 wickets in this regard.
Warne took 129 wickets from 22 games at an average of 21.94 in England. His tally includes 8 fifers and three match hauls of 10 wickets.
Warne's exploits in The Ashes remain indispensable.
#2
Clarrie Grimmett and Hugh Trumble: 67 wickets each
Former Australian spinners Clarrie Grimmett and Hugh Trumble jointly occupy the next spot on this elite list.
The former snapped up 67 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 29.95 on English soil. He took 7 five-wicket hauls.
Meanwhile, Trumble finished with 67 scalps 16 Tests at an average of 20.35 in England. He took 5 fifers and three 10-fers.
#3
Lance Gibbs: 62 wickets
The legendary Lance Gibbs follows Grimmett and Trumble on this list.
Gibbs is the highest wicket-taker among spinners outside of The Ashes in England.
The former West Indian off-spinner took 62 wickets from 16 Tests at an average of 26.09 in England. His tally includes 5 fifers and two match hauls of 10 wickets.
No other spinner has 60-plus wickets in this regard.
Do you know?
Warne miles ahead on this list
Let alone spinners, Warne is the only visiting bowler to have taken more than 100 Test wickets in England. Among visiting bowlers, Australia's Dennis Lillee follows Warne with 96 wickets. WI's Malcolm Marshall is next with 94 scalps.