Jos Buttler recalls how Virat Kohli admitted his insecurities
What's the story
England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has revealed a surprising conversation he had with Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli during an IPL season.
The chat left him stunned as Kohli opened up about his insecurities with batting.
Speaking on his podcast For the Love of Cricket, Buttler said that the advice from the former India captain helped him deal with expectations and pressure in cricket.
Wisdom shared
How Kohli helped Buttler deal with pressure and expectations
Buttler recalled his impressive 2022 IPL season, where he scored 868 runs, and how he found it hard to live up to that in the next season.
He asked Kohli how he manages expectations.
"He was so generous with his time. He said maybe that one season was the best I will ever have. I need to accept that and not try to replicate it. I'm putting unnecessary pressure on myself. It's okay," stated Buttler.
Insightful advice
Kohli's honest admission about his own game insecurities
Buttler was surprised by Kohli's honesty about his own game insecurities.
"He then started talking about the insecurities he sometimes has about his own game. He said, 'Sometimes I pick up my bat and I feel like I don't know how to play."
"I was like — this guy is arguably the best player of our generation, especially in the white-ball format. I was so thankful for his time and grateful for his insights."
Learning opportunity
IPL is the best cricket academy in the world: Buttler
Buttler also emphasized the importance of IPL as a platform where you can learn from legends like Kohli.
He said, "That's why I always say IPL is the best cricket academy in the world. You pick the brains of the legends."
This highlights how valuable such interactions are for players looking to improve their game and mental resilience in cricket.