How many Indian captains have won Test series in England?
Being the visiting side, winning a Test series in England has always been a prestigious achievement.
Over the years, India have had some memorable victories in England over the years.
Only three Indian captains have sealed a series in the nation in Test history.
Have a look at this list as we gear up for another chapter in this storied rivalry.
#1
Ajit Wadekar (1971)
It is worth noting that England won the first six series against India at home in Test history.
India finally broke the deadlock on their 1971 tour, under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar. They won the three-match series 1-0.
The Wadekar-led India claimed their first-ever Test win on England soil during that series. They won the final Test at The Oval by four wickets.
#2
Kapil Dev (1986)
Kapil Dev was the second Indian captain to win a Test series in England. Under him, India won the 1986 series against England (2-0).
During the tour, India also won their first-ever Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket.
Dilip Vengsarkar's twin fifty-plus scores also helped India win the 2nd Test at Headingley, Leeds.
The final Test in Birmingham was drawn.
#3
Rahul Dravid (2007)
India won their third and only other Test series in England in 2007, with Rahul Dravid at the helm.
MS Dhoni's special second-innings knock helped India save the series opener at Lord's. India were 282/9 while chasing 380, before the Test was drawn.
India then beat England in Nottingham before drawing the Oval Test.
Zaheer Khan took 18 wickets in the series.
Do you know?
Multiple Test wins as Indian captain
In 1986, Kapil Dev became the first Indian captain to win multiple Tests on English soil. He was later joined by Virat Kohli, who led India to three Test victories in England.