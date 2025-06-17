What's the story

Ahead of India's five-Test series against hosts England, former captain Virat Kohli reportedly met with the new Test skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

Notably, this is Team India's maiden assignment following Test retirements of Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The five-match series kicks off at Headingley in Leeds on June 20.

While Rohit's exit was expected after he withdrew from the Sydney Test earlier this year due to a four-month-long red-ball cricket slump, Kohli's retirement shocked many.