Kohli meets Gill, Pant ahead of England-India Test series: Report
What's the story
Ahead of India's five-Test series against hosts England, former captain Virat Kohli reportedly met with the new Test skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant.
Notably, this is Team India's maiden assignment following Test retirements of Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
The five-match series kicks off at Headingley in Leeds on June 20.
While Rohit's exit was expected after he withdrew from the Sydney Test earlier this year due to a four-month-long red-ball cricket slump, Kohli's retirement shocked many.
Strategic discussion
Kohli meets Gill, Pant
Just days before the first Test match, Kohli called a meeting with Gill and Pant at his London residence as per RevSportz.
The Indian team had an off day after their intra-squad match in Kent, making them available for this meet-up.
While the exact details of the discussion are not known, it is speculated that they could have talked about strategies for the upcoming series and how Gill and Pant could lead their young team.
Unexpected exit
Kohli's shocking retirement
Kohli, a stalwart of Test cricket, retired from the format at just 36 years of age.
The decision came as a shocker to many in the cricketing community, especially since it was announced just a month before the England series.
Despite his retirement, Kohli is likely to keep an eye on the proceedings in this series.
Training schedule
Indian team to train in Leeds
The Indian team is expected to reach Leeds on Tuesday, where head coach Gautam Gambhir will meet the squad.
The former cricketer had left England for personal reasons but is now back with the team.
They are expected to train in the city over the next two days ahead of their first Test match against England at Headingley.
Notably, India have not won a Test series in England since 2007.