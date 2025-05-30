Who is Malvika Nayak, Anushka's friend at IPL matches?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is a regular face at the Indian Premier League (IPL), cheering for her husband and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli.
She has been spotted several times with a woman whose identity has sparked curiosity among fans. But it was on Thursday, when they were seen together again, celebrating RCB's big win, that people started wondering who she is.
Since then, social media has been buzzing with questions about this mystery companion.
Identity revealed
Nayak is a close friend of Sharma's
According to Hindustan Times, the woman sitting next to Sharma is Malvika Nayak, her close friend.
The duo has been friends for a long time and often attend matches together.
They have also been seen going on double dates with their husbands.
Nayak caught even more attention during a recent match between Lucknow Super Giants and RCB. A video of her mouthing the word "stupid" in response to Rishabh Pant's somersault celebration went viral, further piquing public interest.
Career details
Nayak's professional life and husband's connection to cricket
Beyond her appearances at cricket matches, Nayak is also a business development and partnerships professional.
Nayak holds an MBA from the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and currently works in business development and partnerships at Innoz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a digital innovation company.
Her husband, Nikhil Sosale, is also connected to the cricketing space as the Head of Marketing & Revenue (RCB) at Diageo India.
This professional link likely explains Nayak's frequent presence at RCB games.