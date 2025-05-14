What's the story

Virat Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, enjoyed a phenomenal run in the format.

The 2018 away series against England will remain one of the highlights of his Test career.

He scored runs for fun in the five-match series though India suffered a 1-4 defeat.

Notably, the series was highly anticipated as Kohli's preceding Test assignment in England, in 2014, was horrendous.

Here we recall how Kohli overcame the ghosts of the forgettable 2014 series.