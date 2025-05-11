What's the story

Shubman Gill is set to be the new captain of the Indian Test cricket team, as per PTI.

Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be made vice-captain.

Pant's phenomenal record as one of India's best Test batters in overseas conditions made him a strong candidate.

Jasprit Bumrah, however, is not in the vice-captaincy race due to his injury history, fitness issues, and workload management.