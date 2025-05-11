Shubman Gill to be named India's new Test captain: Details
What's the story
Shubman Gill is set to be the new captain of the Indian Test cricket team, as per PTI.
Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be made vice-captain.
Pant's phenomenal record as one of India's best Test batters in overseas conditions made him a strong candidate.
Jasprit Bumrah, however, is not in the vice-captaincy race due to his injury history, fitness issues, and workload management.
Leadership discussions
Kohli's potential return amid Gill's captaincy
As per the report, the selection committee had earlier eyed Virat Kohli for the captaincy role for the upcoming five-Test series against England, giving Gill more time to mature as a leader.
However, Kohli has reportedly decided to retire from Tests.
BCCI is now in talks with him to play the series in England, considering his experience and Rohit Sharma's own Test retirement.
The BCCI hasn't commented on its talks with Kohli over his Test future.
Selection process
BCCI's selection strategy for Test squad
With Kohli eyeing retirement and Bumrah's history with injuries, Gill is now the obvious choice for Ajit Agarkar's committee.
KL Rahul isn't being considered for captaincy due to his age and inconsistency despite being a strong performer in Australia.
Notably, Gill has led India in white-ball cricket. He is now the team's designated vice-captain in ODIs.
Team announcement
Squad announcement and new talent
The Indian team for the England tour is likely to be announced at the end of May's third week.
The India A team will be announced early next week.
Among the newcomers, Sai Sudharsan from Tamil Nadu has made a huge impact and is likely to be part of the team in the upcoming Test series, either opening or batting at No. 3 position.