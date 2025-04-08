What's the story

The 23rd match of IPL 2025 will see a clash between hosts Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9.

The Titans, who have been faring well, now eye the top spot. Meanwhile, the Royals have won two and lost as many matches.

The impending match offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.