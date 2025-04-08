IPL 2025, GT vs RR: Here are the key battles
What's the story
The 23rd match of IPL 2025 will see a clash between hosts Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9.
The Titans, who have been faring well, now eye the top spot. Meanwhile, the Royals have won two and lost as many matches.
The impending match offers quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.
#1
Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer
One of the most anticipated clashes is between GT skipper and opener, Shubman Gill, and RR pace spearhead, Jofra Archer.
Gill is known for his aggressive strokeplay, whereas Archer's swing and pace was visible in the previous encounter.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has dismissed Gill twice in four T20 innings. The latter's strike-rate in this battle reads 69.23.
#2
Jos Buttler vs Sandeep Sharma
Another key confrontation is between Jos Buttler and Sandeep Sharma.
Buttler, known for his brute strength, will be up against his former teammate. The two earlier played together for the Royals.
This middle-over battle might play a crucial role. According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has hammered Sandeep for 87 runs off 40 balls in T20 cricket.
Meanwhile, Sandeep has dismissed Buttler once in five innings.
#3
Sanju Samson vs Mohammed Siraj
It will be interesting to see how RR skipper Sanju Samson takes on Mohammed Siraj early on.
The latter has been in the form of his life, taking nine wickets across three games. He can trap Samson with a short-ball ploy.
Samson has fallen to Siraj thrice in six T20 innings. The former has a strike-rate of 116.12 in this battle.
#4
Riyan Parag vs Rashid Khan
Riyan Parag, who led the Royals in their first three games, has been firing with the bat.
Parag's firepower will be certainly tested by Rashid Khan. Although the leg-spinner has gone wicketless in his last three games, his propensity to strike can't be doubted.
Notably, Rashid has dismissed Parag twice in five T20 innings. The latter strikes at just 85.71 against Rashid.