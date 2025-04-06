What's the story

Former cricketer and current commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has praised the batting approach of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the reason behind their recent success in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His remarks came after RR thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs.

The team's approach was underscored by their six batsmen—Jaiswal, Samson, Parag, Rana, Hetmyer, and Jurel—who kept their strike rates above 145 during the match.