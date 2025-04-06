What's the story

Max Verstappen was over the moon after winning the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, his fourth consecutive victory at the Suzuka Circuit.

The reigning F1 world champion had a shaky start to the weekend and just about avoided an incident with Lando Norris at the pit exit.

However, he led the race from pole, holding off fierce competition from McLaren's Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Here's what Verstappen said.