Max Verstappen has won the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix (Image Source: X/@redbullracing)

Max Verstappen wins the 2024 Brazilian GP: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:53 am Nov 04, 202412:53 am

What's the story Max Verstappen has won the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix ahead of Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Notably, this was Verstappen's first race victory since the Spanish GP. Since then, the Dutchman went 10 races without victory. Verstappen started 17th on the grid in a rain-hit race which was restarted. Nico Hulkenberg was earlier disqualified whereas Carlos Sainz was forced to retire.

Max

62nd race win for Verstappen

With his 50th race win at the 2023 United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in Formula 1 history. Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 105 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Verstappen has now won his 62nd race in Formula 1. Notably, the Dutchman sealed 19 race wins in the 2023 season out of 22 races.

Podiums

Verstappen sealed his 111th career podium finish

By winning the Brazilian GP, Verstappen sealed his 111th podium finish. Earlier, he became the sixth driver in F1 history to clock 100-plus podiums. Verstappen, who won the F1 title in 2023 and 2022 respectively, went on to claim 21 podium finishes last season. Notably, in the 2022 season, he managed 17 podium finishes. He has 51 podium finishes since 2022.

2024

8th race win for the Dutchman in 2024

Verstappen won the 2024 season-opening Bahrain GP. He finished first in Saudi Arabia too. He won the Japanese and Chinese GP respectively before winning the Emilia Romagna GP. Verstappen sealed his 3rd successive Canadian GP and Spanish GP respectively. He has now won the Brazilian GP which is his 8th of the season. Notably, he has 13 podium finishes in F1 2024 season.

Information

Verstappen leads the Driver Standings

With 393 points, Verstappen leads the F1 2024 Driver Standings. McLaren's Lando Norris is next, having collected 331 points. He is ahead of 3rd-placed Charles Leclerc, who owns 303 points. Oscar Piastri follows suit with 262 points. Carlos Sainz is next with 244 points.

McLaren

McLaren top the Constructor Standings

McLaren's 6th and 8th place finishes at the 2024 Brazilian GP saw them race to 593 points in the Constructor Standings. Meanwhile, Scuderia Ferrari own 557 points and are second. Red Bull Racing with 544 points are closing in on Ferrari. Mercedes are fourth with 382 points. Aston Martin own 86 points to be placed fifth. Alpine (49) are sixth.

Happenings

Verstappen was at the top of his game

In what was a chaotic race that involved a red flag, two safety car periods and a series of crashes, Verstappen clinched one of the greatest wet-weather victories of all time. He was at the top of his game, and Red Bull Racing need to be lauded for the right strategic decision at the right time.

Information

Verstappen was demoted to 17th

Verstappen had qualified 12th but was demoted to 17th. He had exceeded his engine allowance with a new power-unit for this race. Verstappen gained big on the first lap and rose to sixth in the 12th lap. After a restart, he dominated the scenes.

Race

Brazilian GP: Here are the Top 10 drivers

1) Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing 2) Esteban Ocon - Alpine 3) Pierre Gasly - Alpine 4) George Russell - Mercedes 5) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari 6) Lando Norris - McLaren 7) Yuki Tsunoda - RB 8) Oscar Piastri - McLaren 9) Liam Lawson - RB 10) Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes