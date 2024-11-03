Summarize Simplifying... In short Tottenham Hotspur triumphed over Aston Villa 4-1 in a thrilling Premier League match.

Despite an early lead by Villa, Spurs turned the game around in the second half, with goals from Solanke, Johnson, and a stunning stoppage-time free-kick by substitute Maddison.

The match stats reveal Spurs' dominance with more attempts, shots on target, and possession.

Dominic Solanke netted a brace (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Tottenham Hotspur overpower Aston Villa 4-1 in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:06 pm Nov 03, 202410:06 pm

What's the story Tottenham Hotspur pulled off a sensational comeback to defeat top-four rivals, Aston Villa 4-1 in matchweek 10 of the Premier League 2024-25 season on Sunday. The match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium witnessed Dominic Solanke netting a brace in four minutes in the second half. The stunning display ended his goal drought since late September and was key to ending Villa's 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Here are further details.

Goal details

Solanke's double strike seals victory for Spurs

Solanke's first goal was a skillful shot over Emiliano Martinez, assisted by Dejan Kulusevski. He followed this with another close-range hit from Richarlison's cross. Earlier in the match, Morgan Rogers had given Villa an initial lead due to a defensive lapse by Spurs during a corner kick. However, Brennan Johnson equalized shortly after halftime with a well-placed shot from Heung-Min Son's pass.

Match highlights

Maddison's free-kick seals victory for Spurs

Substitute James Maddison further extended Tottenham's lead with an exceptional stoppage-time free-kick. This goal capped off an intense match that witnessed both teams showcasing their skills and strategies. Despite Villa deserving their halftime lead and Amadou Onana almost scoring with a header, Unai Emery's team couldn't withstand Tottenham's second-half onslaught. The loss denied them the opportunity to climb to third place in the Premier League standings.

Information

Here are the match stats

Spurs managed 16 attempts to Villa's 12 and had six shots on target to their opponent's one. Spurs had 2.63 expected goals to Villa's 1.85. Notably, Spurs managed 23 touches in the opposition box to Villa's 14. Spurs also had more possession (51%).

Information

Spurs gain valuable three points

Win for Spurs means that they are now 7th in the league standings after 10 matches, having collected 16 points (W5 D1 L4). Meanwhile, the visitors suffered their 2nd league defeat of the season and are placed 5th (18 points).

Maddison

James Maddison completes 50 Premier League goals

Former Leicester City midfielder Maddison has raced to 50 Premier League goals after scoring his 9th direct freekick. Maddison, who made his 201st Premier League appearance, also owns 44 assists. For his current side, Maddison now owns 7 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League since joining them in the summer of 2023. In the current league season, he has three goals and three assists.

Information

Solanke shines for Spurs

As per Opta, Solanke has scored more Premier League goals against Unai Emery's Aston Villa than any other player (4), netting four times in four such appearances against them. Having joined Spurs in the summer, Solanke owns four goals (A1) in Premier League 2024-25.

Do you know?

65th assist for Son

Making his 310th league appearance, Son has raced to 65 assists for Spurs (G123). He owns three assists in the ongoing Premier League campaign (G3).