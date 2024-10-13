Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis star Rafael Nadal is reportedly considering a director position at Real Madrid after his retirement from tennis.

Rafael Nadal backed for Real Madrid director position: Details here

What's the story Global tennis icon Rafael Nadal recently announced his retirement after an illustrious 20-year career. Nadal's career saw 1,080 wins and 92 titles, including 22 Grand Slam tournaments. Apart from his individual achievements, Nadal has also won an Olympic gold medal in singles and doubles categories and four Davis Cup trophies. Nadal, who is an ardent Real Madrid fan, could one day become the club's president, his uncle Toni Nadal feels so. Here are further details.

Nadal's post-retirement plans and potential Real Madrid presidency

As per reports, before he hangs up his boots for good, Nadal plans to play for the Davis Cup national team and a gala tournament in Riyadh. After that, he will turn his attention to family life, golf, fishing trips, and growing his tennis academy in Manacor. Notably, there is rampant speculation that Nadal could run for the presidency of Real Madrid.

Toni Nadal on Rafa's Real Madrid dream

In a recent interview with Marca, Toni stated that Rafa could take an offer for director position. "If they offer him the position of director of Madrid, he will surely say yes. He likes football, but he doesn't understand why my team, which is Barça, touches it, passes it... He has his life focused, he has an academy and he will get more involved."

Nadal expresses excitement over potential Real Madrid presidency

Nadal has previously expressed excitement at the prospect of becoming Real Madrid's president. "If you ask me if I would be excited if I became the president of Real Madrid, of course, the answer is yes," he had said. However, he added that it isn't part of his life plans as of now. Despite his family's history with Barcelona, Nadal is a staunch Real Madrid fan.

Nadal's potential candidacy for Real Madrid presidency

The requirements to become Real Madrid president include being Spanish and having 20 years of membership in the club. While it is not known when Nadal became a member of Real Madrid, it is implied that he might fulfill this requirement soon. A candidate also has to provide 15% of the club's annual budget from personal funds or through business partnerships.