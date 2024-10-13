Summarize Simplifying... In short Kuldeep Yadav is the fastest Indian to reach 50 T20I wickets, achieving this feat in just 30 matches.

He's closely followed by Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, who both reached the milestone in 33 matches, with Singh being the quickest Indian pacer.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the previous record holder, achieved this in 34 matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ravi Bishnoi became the joint-second fastest Indian bowler to 50 T20I wickets recently (Image credit: X/@BCCI)

Presenting fastest Indians to 50 T20I wickets (by matches taken)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:16 pm Oct 13, 202402:16 pm

What's the story In India's dominant win over Bangladesh in the third T20I, they dazzled with both bat and ball. Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav led the charge with the bat, while Ravi Bishnoi claimed a pivotal 3-wicket haul. This performance saw Bishnoi become the joint second-fastest Indian bowler to 50 T20I wickets. Here are the bowlers quickest to this milestone (by matches taken).

#1

Kuldeep Yadav - 30 matches

Kuldeep Yadav holds the record for fastest to 50 T20I wickets, reaching the milestone in just 30 matches. He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's previous record of 34 matches during the third T20I against the West Indies in April 2023. With 69 wickets from 40 T20Is, Kuldeep boasts a 14.07 average, 6.77 economy rate and best figures of 5/17, including one four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls.

#2

Arshdeep Singh - 33 matches

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is the joint-second fastest bowler to 50 T20I scalps. Arshdeep reached the milestone in 33 T20I matches, achieving it during the second T20I against Ireland in August 2023. However, he still remains the fastest Indian pacer to do so. With 87 wickets from 56 matches, Arshdeep averages 18.35 and has a 4/9 best bowling performance, (ER: 8.28).

#3

Ravi Bishnoi - 33 matches

As mentioned the spinner, is now the joint-second fastest Indian bowler to 50 T20I scalps. He reached the milestone after his 3/30 against Bangladesh in the third T20I on October 12, 2024. Overall, Bishnoi now owns 51 wickets across 33 matches. He owns an economy rate of 7.30 and averages 18.43. He also boasts a career-best performance of 4/13, including two four-wicket hauls.

#4

Yuzvendra Chahal - 34 matches

Chahal reached the milestone in 34 matches against Bangladesh during the third T20I in November 2019, making him the fastest Indian bowler to do so back then. Chahal, who was part of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup squad, owns 96 wickets in 80 T20Is. His best performance is 6/25. He owns an ER of 8.19 and averages 25.09.