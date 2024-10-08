2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh bounce back against India in Delhi?
After sealing the series opener in Gwalior, India will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The hosts claimed a seven-wicket win after chasing down 128 in just 11.5 overs. Hardik Pandya smashed a 16-ball 39* in their chase. It remains to be seen if Bangladesh will bounce back in a must-win encounter for them.
Pitch report, streaming details, and timing
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, is known for having a low bounce. However, the venue produced some high-scoring encounters in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Notably, 164 is the average score batting first here in T20Is. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the JioCinema app. The match begins at 7:00pm IST.
A look at head-to-head record
The Indian cricket team has a 14-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of the three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third match. The head-to-head record is 4-1 in India's favor as far as T20Is in India are concerned. The Tigers would be raring to improve this record.
Two T20I defeats for India in Delhi
India have lost two of their three T20Is played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Their only win on this ground came in 2017 when they beat New Zealand. Bangladesh (2019) and South Africa (2022) have beaten India in Delhi.
Both sides expected to field unchanged XIs
India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.
What happened in Gwalior T20I?
India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive with his raw pace. In response, India got the job done in 11.5 overs. Hardik Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.