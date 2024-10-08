Summarize Simplifying... In short India and Bangladesh are set to face off in the 2nd T20I at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, a venue known for low bounce but high-scoring IPL matches.

India, with a strong 14-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket, will aim to maintain their dominance, despite having lost two of their three T20Is played at this ground.

The first T20I saw India triumph over Bangladesh, with Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy leading the charge.

India won the series opener by seven wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh bounce back against India in Delhi?

By Parth Dhall 05:05 pm Oct 08, 202405:05 pm

What's the story After sealing the series opener in Gwalior, India will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The hosts claimed a seven-wicket win after chasing down 128 in just 11.5 overs. Hardik Pandya smashed a 16-ball 39* in their chase. It remains to be seen if Bangladesh will bounce back in a must-win encounter for them.

Details

Pitch report, streaming details, and timing

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, is known for having a low bounce. However, the venue produced some high-scoring encounters in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. Notably, 164 is the average score batting first here in T20Is. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the JioCinema app. The match begins at 7:00pm IST.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

The Indian cricket team has a 14-1 win-loss record against Bangladesh in T20I cricket. Their only defeat was in the first of the three-match series in 2019. India then bounced back to win the second and third match. The head-to-head record is 4-1 in India's favor as far as T20Is in India are concerned. The Tigers would be raring to improve this record.

Information

Two T20I defeats for India in Delhi

India have lost two of their three T20Is played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Their only win on this ground came in 2017 when they beat New Zealand. Bangladesh (2019) and South Africa (2022) have beaten India in Delhi.

Probable XI

Both sides expected to field unchanged XIs

India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.

Recap

What happened in Gwalior T20I?

India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive with his raw pace. In response, India got the job done in 11.5 overs. Hardik Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.