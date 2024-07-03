In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma, with a record 159 T20I appearances and 4,231 runs, recently retired from T20I cricket after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

Virat Kohli, who also retired, follows Sharma with 125 appearances and 4,188 runs.

Hardik Pandya, the third Indian to reach 100 T20I appearances, has scored 1,492 runs and taken 84 wickets, including three four-wicket hauls. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after playing 159 matches (Image source: X/@BCCI)

A look at Indian players with 100+ T20I appearances

By Parth Dhall 10:56 pm Jul 03, 202410:56 pm

What's the story India's Hardik Pandya has been crowned the top all-rounder in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for players. Hardik was rewarded for his remarkable run in the recently-concluded 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. He took a match-winning three-fer as India defeated South Africa to claim the title. This was his 100th T20I appearance. Here are the Indian players to have played 100+ T20Is.

Rohit

Rohit Sharma: 159 matches

Rohit Sharma bid adieu to T20I cricket after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Rohit made his T20I debut during the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007. As of now, Rohit remains the only player with over 150 appearances in the shortest format (159). He retired with the most runs by a player in the format (4,231).

Kohli

Virat Kohli: 125 matches

Virat Kohli follows Rohit with 125 appearances in the format. He also hung his boots alongside Rohit. The former Indian captain compiled 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69. His tally included a strike-rate of 137.07. Only Rohit has more runs in the format. Notably, Kohli reorded 39 fifty-plus scores (one century), the joint-most for a batter in the format with Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Hardik

Hardik Pandya: 100 matches

In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, Hardik became the third Indian to completed 100 appearances in T20I cricket. Notably, former wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains the only other Indian with over 90 (98) T20I appearances. Hardik has compiled 1,492 runs and taken 84 wickets in the shortest format as of now. His tally includes three four-wicket hauls.

Information

Best bowling returns for India in T20 WC finals

Hardik took 3/20 against South Africa, now the fourth-best bowling figures in T20 World Cup finals. These are the best bowling returns by an Indian in this regard. He successfully defended 15 runs in the final over.