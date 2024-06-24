In brief Simplifying... In brief India's cricket team has made some impressive scores in the T20 World Cup, with their highest totals against England in 2007, Afghanistan in 2021, Australia and Bangladesh in 2024.

Notable performances include Yuvraj Singh's record-breaking 12-ball half-century against England, and KL Rahul and Rohit's 140-run partnership against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock as India smashed 205/5 against Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: A look at India's highest team totals

By Parth Dhall 10:25 pm Jun 24, 202410:25 pm

What's the story India racked up a mammoth 205/5 against Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. The Men in Blue were powered by a brilliant 92(41) from skipper Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube were also on song. Have a look at India's highest totals in T20 World Cups.

#1

218/4 vs England, Durban, 2007

The 2007 T20 World Cup encounter between India and England in Durban saw Yuvraj Singh smash six sixes in an over (off Stuart Broad). Yuvraj entered the record books by smashing a 12-ball half-century. Earlier, openers Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) also scored fifties as India compiled 218/4. England also did well but finished at 200/6.

#2

210/2 vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi, 2021

India claimed a one-sided win against Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup game in Abu Dhabi. They racked up 210/2 and later restricted the Afghans to 144/7 in 20 overs. Openers KL Rahul (69) and Rohit (74) added 140 runs, the highest partnership for India in the T20 World Cup match. Rishabh (27*) and Hardik (35*) also played stunning cameos.

Information

205/5 vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024

As mentioned, India's 205/5 against Australia is now their third-highest team total in T20 World Cups. This is also the joint-highest total against Australia in the tournament. West Indies slammed 205/4 against them in the 2012 T20 World Cup semi-finals.

#4

196/5 vs Bangladesh, North Sound, 2024

Earlier in the ongoing tournament, India decimated sorry Bangladesh in a pivotal Super 8 clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. India claimed their second straight win after posting 196/5 in 20 overs, now their fourth-highest T20 World Cup total. Bangladesh faltered in the run-chase and were restricted to 146/8. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets.