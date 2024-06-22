In brief Simplifying... In brief England's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes hang in the balance as they face USA in a must-win match at Kensington Oval on June 23.

The pitch favors batters and spin-bowling, with England needing not only a win but also a South Africa victory over West Indies to secure their spot.

England are the defending champions (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: England meet USA in must-win Super 8 fixture

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:40 pm Jun 22, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Defending champions England will meet USA in a crucial Super 8 Match 49 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While England have a win and a defeat apiece in the Super 8 round, the United States have lost both their fixtures and are all but out of the semi-final race. Here is the match preview.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and conditions

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown will host this clash on June 23. Notably, the last two games at this venue have been dominated by batters. Pitches at this venue are conducive to spin-bowling as the bounce remains low. The toss-winning skipper is likely to bat. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

ENG vs AUS

Crucial game for England

England's semi-final chances took a blow after they lost to South Africa on June 21. Besides defeating USA, they need SA to defeat West Indies in the final Super 8 game. If WI even manage to beat SA, the Brits must make sure they are ahead in terms of NRR. Meanwhile, England and USA have never met in T20Is before.

XIs

A look at the probable XIs

USA (Probable XI): Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar. England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Stats

Here are the key performers

USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar owns six scalps in this tourney. His economy rate reads 6.17. Andries Gous is the second-leading run-getter of the event with 211 runs (SR: 150.71). England bowlers Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali have taken seven and nine wickets, respectively, in the 2024 T20 WC. With 158 runs, Philip Salt is England's leading run-getter (SR: 177.53).