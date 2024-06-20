In brief Simplifying... In brief South Africa has had some impressive Powerplay totals in T20 World Cup history.

Their highest was 8 against England in 2016, with openers de Kock and Amla making the most of field restrictions.

Other notable totals include 6 against Afghanistan in 2016, USA in 2024, and Bangladesh in 2022, with key performances from players like Chris Morris, Aiden Markram, and Rilee Rossouw.

SA compiled 64/1 in the Powerplay against USA in North Sound

T20 World Cup: South Africa's highest Powerplay totals

By Parth Dhall 08:32 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story South Africa beat co-hosts USA in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in North Sound. The Proteas racked up 194/4 in 20 overs before restricting the United States to 176/6. Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a solid start as they added 64 runs in the Powerplay. Here are SA's highest such Powerplay totals in T20 World Cups.

83/0 vs England, Wankhede, 2016

The 2016 T20 World Cup encounter between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, saw records aplenty. Batting first in Mumbai, SA were off to a dream start as they garnered 83/0 in the powerplay overs. Both openers de Kock (46* off 20) and Hashim Amla (37* off 16) made great utilization of the field restrictions.

66/1 vs Afghanistan, Wankhede, 2016

South Africa claimed a 37-run win against Afghanistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. The Proteas racked up 209/5 before bowling out the Afghans for 172. Chris Morris took a match-winning four-wicket haul for SA. De Kock was on fire as SA managed 66/1 in the first six overs.

64/1 vs USA, North Sound, 2024

South Africa's 64/1 against the United States in North Sound was their third-highest Powerplay total in T20 World Cups. While Reeza Hendricks departed early, De Kock and skipper Aiden Markram powered SA in the first six overs.

63/1 vs Bangladesh, Sydney, 2022

South Africa thrashed Bangladesh in the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They successfully defended 205, bowling out Bangladesh for 101. Nortje snapped up four wickets, while centurion Rilee Rossouw set the tone for SA. SA compiled 63/1 in the first six overs, their fourth-highest such total in the tournament.