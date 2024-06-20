Fazalhaq Farooqi becomes second Afghanistan pacer with this T20I milestone
In-form Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has completed 50 T20I scalps. He achieved the landmark in Match 43 of the ICC T20 World Cup against Team India at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Farooqi has become the second Afghanistan pacer after Naveen-ul-Haq to claim 50 scalps for the Afghans in 20 overs cricket. He got the wicket of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Here are further details.
5th Afghanistan bowler to claim 50-plus wickets
Farooqi has become the fifth Afghanistan bowler to claim 50-plus scalps in T20Is after the likes of Rashid Khan (142), Mohammad Nabi (95), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (59) and Naveen-ul-Haq (51).
Breaking down Farooqi's T20I numbers
Playing his 39th match for the Afghans, Farooqi owns 50 scalps at an average of 18-plus. His ecconomy rate is under 7. In addition to a fifer, he owns a four-wicket haul as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 21 away matches (home of opposition), Farooqi has claimed 22 scalps at 21-plus. He has picked a further 28 wickets at 15-plus at neutral venues.
Brilliant numbers at the T20 World Cup
Playing his 8th T20 World Cup game, Farooqi now owns 16 wickets at an average of around 7. His economy rate is 5-plus. In the ongoing edition, the star Afghan pacer has the most wickets (13) from four matches. He averages under 4 and his economy rate is under four as well. He owns one fifer and a four-fer.
His numbers in the 20-over format
With his maiden scalp againt India, Farooqi has raced to 105 wickets in the 20-over format from 81 matches. He averages around 19 and his economy rate is under 7. He owns three four-fers and a fifer.