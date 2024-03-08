Next Article

Ireland's Harry Tector fought valiantly for his side against Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@cricketireland)

Ireland's Harry Tector smashes 138 versus Afghanistan in 1st ODI

Mar 08, 2024

What's the story Ireland's Harry Tector fought valiantly for his side against Afghanistan in the first ODI held in Sharjah. Chasing a score of 311, Ireland were in trouble, being reduced to 34/3. A 173-run stand followed between Tector and Lorcan Tucker to steady the ship for Ireland. However, once Tucker fell, Afghanistan fought back as Tector's valiant effort wasn't enough. We decode his stats.

A brilliant stand on offer

Credit goes to Tector and Tucker for their brilliant partnership which brough life into the contest. Before that, Afghanistan shot the Irish on the foot. Both players played as per the situation and built the stand with a lot of composure. Tucker scored 85 from 76 balls. Tector went on and ended up with 138 from 147 balls. He was dismissed by Gulbadin Naib.

5th ODI century from Tector's blade

Tector's knock consisted of nine fours and three sixes. Tector registered his fifth ODI century and a first versus Afghanistan. He has surpassed the 1,700-run mark in ODIs. He owns 1,744 runs at 51.29. In four matches versus Afghanistan, he has scored 209 runs at 52.25. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 matches across neutral venues, Tector surpassed 650 runs (653) at a prolific 54.41.

Partnership stats for Tector and Tucker

Tector and Tucker's 173-run stand is now the highest for Ireland (any wicket) in ODIs versus the Afghans. It's also the second-highest stand overall in ODIs for Ireland for the fourth wicket. WTS Porterfield and KJ O'Brien's 227-run stand versus Kenya remains the highest.

Summary of the first ODI

Afghanistan were off to a superb start as their openers added 150 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a century before the Irish picked three quick scalps. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi played crucial knocks thereafter. Shahidi's unbeaten fifty helped Afghanistan surpass 300. Ireland were 34/3 before Tector and Tucker fought hard with a majestic stand. Tector's heroics weren't enough as Afghanistan claimed a 35-run win.