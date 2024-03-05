Next Article

Yash Dubey smashed a defiant 94 on Day 4

Ranji Trophy 2023/24: MP require 93 more to reach finals

By Parth Dhall 06:04 pm Mar 05, 202406:04 pm

What's the story The 2023/24 Ranji Trophy semi-final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh continues to be a rollercoaster. Vidarbha gave MP a 321-run target after compiling 402 in the second innings on Day 4. Yash Rathod's scintillating century powered Vidarbha. Later, a 106-run partnership between Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli kept MP alive in the run-chase. It all boils down to the final day.

Day 4

The summary of Day 4

On Day 4, Vidarbha resumed with their overnight score of 343/6. Rathod completed his maiden First-Class ton. Aditya Sarwate contributed with a fine 21, which took Vidarbha past 400. Anubhav Agarwal took a fifer. Chasing 321, MP were fueled by a Dubey-Gawli century stand. Although Gawli departed, Dubey held the fort. His departure left MP reeling at 228/6. They now require 93 more runs.

Dubey

A defiant knock from Dubey

Dubey lost his opening partner Himanshu Mantri in the sixth over (22/1). He paired up with Gawli thereafter, and the duo batted for over 20 overs together. They took MP past 120 before Gawli departed on 67. Dubey then lost Sagar Solanki, Shubham S Sharma, and Venkatesh Iyer before the 200-run mark. He remained watchful throughout but departed toward the day's end.

Information

Dubey couldn't hold his nerves

Dubey was batting well along with Saransh Jain in the final session. However, Aditya Sarwate got rid of the former in the day's penultimate over. Dubey smashed 94 off 212 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours.

Anubhav

Anubhav's third FC fifer

Anubhav removed Akshay Wakhare and Vidarbha skipper Wadkar on Day 3. The MP seamer came out all guns blazing the following day, dismissing Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, and Umesh Yadav. He conceded 92 runs in 18 overs (one maiden). Anubhav registered his third five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. He was the star of MP in the quarter-final against Andhra Pradesh (6/52).

Rathod

Rathod's maiden First-Class ton

Rathod joined forces with skipper Wadkar and took Vidarbha past 300 on Day 3. They added 158 runs together. While Wadkar departed yesterday, Rathod completed his ton the following day in the morning session. Rathod ended up scoring 141 off 200 balls (18 fours and 2 sixes). He also added 58 runs with Aditya Sarwate. Kulwant Khejroliya dismissed Rathod, Vidarbha's final wicket.