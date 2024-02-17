Pandey registered his fourth fifty-plus score of the 2024 Ranji season (Photo credit: X/@im_manishpandey)

Ranji Trophy: Manish Pandey registers his 25th First-Class century

By Rajdeep Saha 06:07 pm Feb 17, 202406:07 pm

What's the story 34-year-old Manish Pandey has slammed an unbeaten 102 for Karnataka in their 2024 Ranji Trophy duel versus Chandigarh on Day 2. Karnataka are 268/3 at stumps on Day 2, having faced 63 overs. Karnataka had bundled Chandigarh out for 267 earlier. It was a solid effort from Pandey, who slammed his second ton of the ongoing Ranji season. Here are the details.

Next Article

Knock

An aggressive knock from Pandey's blade

Pandey walked in to the crease when his side was 115/3 in 31.4 overs following the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, who scored a neat 57-run knock. Pandey looked in good touch and played an aggressive knock. He found the gaps and punished the bad deliveries. He smashed 14 fours and three sixes. Hardik Raj (49*) has given him a sound company (153-run stand).

2024 Ranji

Decoding Pandey's journey this season

Pandey registered his fourth fifty-plus score of the 2024 Ranji season. He started the campaign with scores of 118 and 10* versus Punjab. He managed 88 and 0 against Gujarat next. Pandey didn't bat in Karnataka's next outing versus Goa. He scored 18 and an unbeaten 67 versus Railways before faltering versus Tamil Nadu (1 and 14). And now he has amassed 102*.

Stats

Pandey surpasses 400 runs this season

As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches this season, Pandey has clobbered 418 runs at an average of 69.66. He has two tons and two fifties. He is the second-highest scorer after Devdutt Padikkal (556 runs) for Karnataka. Meanwhile, in First-Class cricket, the right-handed player has raced to 7,774 runs at an average of over 51. He owns 25 tons and 31 fifties.