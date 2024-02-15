Rohit raced past 900 Test runs against England (Source: X/@BCCI)

What's the story Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant ton on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot. It was indeed a captain's knock from the veteran as he bailed India following a top-order collapse. Notably, this was his third Test century against England. Rohit ended up scoring 131 runs off 196 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and three maximums.

A crucial effort from Rohit

Batting first in Rajkot, India were off to a terrible start as they lost three wickets inside the first 10 overs. Rohit joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle with the scorecard reading 33/3. The duo consolidated well and recorded a double-century stand. While Rohit was watchful, he kept finding the odd boundaries. A short delivery from Mark Wood caused his departure.

Here we look at Rohit's stats

This was Rohit's 11th century in Tests as he has raced to 3,958 runs with his average being 45.49 (50s: 16). 2,223 of his runs have come in home Tests as he averages 63.51 in this regard. As mentioned, this was his third Test century against England as he has raced to 968 runs against them, averaging 48.40 (50s: 3).

Goes past Dhoni

With his second maximum of the day, Rohit went past MS Dhoni's tally of 78 Test maximums. With 80 sixes, Rohit is now only behind Virender Sehwag (91) in terms of Test sixes for India. Notably, Rohit overall owns 593 maximums across all formats, the most for any batter. Rohit (212) also displaced Dhoni (211) as the Indian skipper with the most international sixes.

Rohit, Jadeja script this partnership record

Having added 204 runs, Rohit and Jadeja became the third Indian pair to record a double-century stand against England for the fourth wicket. They have joined Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (249 in Leeds, 2002) and Vijay Hazare-Vijay Manjrekar (222 in Leeds, 1952)