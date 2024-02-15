NZ need 227 runs with nine wickets in hand (Source: X/@ICC)

NZ vs SA: Bedingham, O'Rourke shine, Hamilton Test perfectly poised

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:35 am Feb 15, 202411:35 am

What's the story The second Test between New Zealand and South Africa is perfectly poised at the moment as the Kiwis need 227 more runs with nine wickets in hand. The match is hence all but likely to have a result on Day 4. The home team was 40/1 at stumps on Day 3. Earlier, SA made 235 in their second innings as David Bedingham scored 110.

Next Article

Summary

Bedingham's ton powers SA to strong total

SA's second innings started with the first ball on Day 2. William O'Rourke's brilliance with the new ball reduced the visitors to 39/3. Bedingham joined forces with Zubayr Hamza (17) as the duo took SA past 100. Bedingham further added to NZ's misery with a 98-run stand with Keegan Petersen (43). The former played aggressively and scored runs all over the park.

Bedingham

Maiden century for Bedingham

Bedingham ended up scoring 110 off 141 balls. He slammed 12 fours and two maximums during his stay. It was his maiden Test ton as the 29-year-old has now raced to 347 runs across four Tests, averaging 49.57 (50s: 2). He finishes the series with 268 runs at 67. The batter has raced to 6,299 First-Class runs, averaging around 50 (50s: 24, 100s: 19).

O'Rourke

William O'Rourke scripts history

While O'Rourke claimed 4/49 in the first inning, he claimed a brilliant fifer (5/34) in his second outing. O'Rourke's match figures of 9/93 are the best for a bowler on Test debut for NZ. His 5/34 are now the fourth-best innings figures by on Test debut for NZ. The 22-year-old has now raced to 59 wickets in 16 First-Class games, averaging 27-plus.

Summary

How has the match panned out?

Batting first, SA managed 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. NZ were going well at one stage but SA fought back with regular wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211. SA's 235 in the third innings meant NZ have been set a target of 267 runs. Devon Conway (17) has been their only casualty so far. Peidt dismissed him.