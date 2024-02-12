RCB mainly focused on pacers in the IPL 2024 auction (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of RCB's pace attack

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to end their trophy drought in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). They focused mainly on pacers in the auction as they broke the bank for Alzarri Joseph, spending Rs. 11.50 crore. Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore) and Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore) were their other key buys. Here were decode the key stats of RCB's pace attack.

Composition

Composition of RCB's pace attack

Mohammed Siraj, who has been stellar with the new ball, will continue to lead RCB's pace attack. While Cameron Green and Tom Curran are the pace-bowling all-rounders, Reece Topley, Joseph, and Ferguson are the other overseas pacers in the squad. Dayal, Akash Deep, and Vijaykumar Vyshak are the other Indian pacers.

Siraj

Siraj's sensational numbers for RCB

68 of Siraj's 78 IPL wickets have come for RCB at 31.08 (ER: 8.47). 31 of his scalps have come in the powerplay at 33.25. He owns 15 and 32 wickets apiece in the middle (7-15) and death (16-20) overs, respectively. Hence, he can operate across all phases. Overall, Siraj owns 143 T20 wickets at 24.55.

Overseas pacers

How Joseph and Ferguson have fared?

Both Joseph and Ferguson are known to set the speed gun on fire. While the latter owns 37 IPL scalps at 31.64, Joseph has taken 20 wickets at 28.8. Ferguson owns 13 wickets apiece in the powerplay and death overs. 11 of his scalps have come in the middle overs. Overall, the New Zealand paceman has 160 T20 wickets at 24.01.

DYK

Do you know?

Joseph made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2019. He claimed 6/12 in the contest, the best individual figures in IPL to date. Adam Zampa and Sohail Tanvir are the only other bowlers with six-wicket hauls in the competition's history. Meanwhile, 12 of Joseph's 20 IPL wickets have come in the end overs. Overall, he owns 124 scalps in the format at 24.66.

Stats

Profile of other overseas pacers

Green, who owns five IPL scalps, owns just 11 T20 wickets at 50.9. Topley owns 211 T20 scalps at 21.52. He has a solitary IPL wicket to his name. Meanwhile, Curran has taken 13 wickets in the league, seven of them in the death overs. Overall, the England star has 206 scalps in the format at 25.40.

Numbers

Numbers of uncapped Indian pacers

Dayal, who was infamously hit for five sixes in an over last season, owns 13 IPL wickets at 35.46. Overall, he has 38 T20 wickets at 29. Akash, who owns six IPL scalps at 44, has accounted for 48 T20 wickets at 22.81. Vyshak claimed nine wickets last season at 28.11. The pacer overall owns 38 T20 wickets at 19.34.