Priyank Panchal returned back to form with a 77-run knock against Punjab

Ranji Trophy 2024, Gujarat brush aside toothless Punjab: Stats

Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Gujarat returned to winning ways in the 2024 Ranji Trophy against Punjab in Mohali. The visitors registered a 299-run victory over a star-studded Punjab team, who were outplayed by Gujarat on all fronts. Punjab were bowled out for 111 in the second innings as they were chasing a mammoth target of 411. Gujarat were more clinical than Punjab in all three departments.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Gujarat batted first and made a decent score of 339 thanks to fifties from Priyank Panchal, Aditya Patel, and Arzan Nagwaswalla. Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets each. Punjab managed 219 courtesy of Mandeep Singh's 76*. Priyajeet Jadeja starred with 5/60. In the second innings, Gujarat declared for 290/8 before bundling out Punjab for 111. Jadeja finished with 5/39.

Priyank Panchal

A gritty knock from Panchal

Panchal handed Gujarat a brilliant start as he and his opening partner, Aditya added 145 runs. The two batters looked in complete control but perished one after another without scoring a hundred. Notably, the 77 was Panchal's 33rd First-Class fifty and his maiden fifty-plus score of this season. Overall, he now owns 8,240 runs at an average above 44. He has slammed 26 centuries.

Aditya Umaykumar Patel

A decent hand from Aditya Patel

Aditya supported his veteran teammate Panchal with aplomb. The duo was extremely watchful but they punished the loose balls and respected the good ones. His 58 of 103 deliveries saw him stitch a 145-run partnership in the first innings. Notably, this is his second FC match for Gujarat and his maiden fifty in this format. He owns 88 runs in First-Class cricket.

Arzan Nagwaswalla

A blazing knock from Nagwaswalla

With Gujarat nine down, Nagwaswalla wanted to go down fighting. His shots connected as he hammered a 34-ball 50*. He smoked two sixes and six boundaries and helped Gujarat cross the 300-run mark. He added 67 runs with Jadeja for the last wicket. Notably, this is his maiden First-Class fifty. His hitting prowess shocked everyone as he is not known for his batting.

Bowlers

A decent bowling display from Punjab

Despite having a great bowling attack, Punjab lacked that discipline. A big opening partnership for Gujarat didn't help their cause either. Kaul and Arshdeep returned with figures of 3/87 and 3/101 respectively. Meanwhile, Baltej Singh claimed 2/47 as he removed Panchal. Abhinav Sharma and Jassinder Singh also scalped a wicket apiece. Although they picked up wickets, Punjab pacers also went for many runs.

Mandeep Singh

A defiant knock from Mandeep Singh

Punjab never got going in the first innings as they were reduced to 71/4 when Mandeep came to the crease. He kept fighting as wickets tumbled at the other end. Eventually, he added 88 runs with Baltej for the last wicket which helped Punjab reach 219. He remained unbeaten at 76. This was Mandeep's 34th FC fifty as he has amassed 6,385 runs.

Information

Maiden FC fifty from Sunpreet Bagga

In the second innings, Sunpreet Bagga played a watchful 135-ball 79 to help Gujarat set a mammoth total. Bagga stitched a 98-run partnership with Umang Kumar, which was crucial. This was his maiden FC fifty in his fourth match. He has compiled 211 runs.

Priyajeet Jadeja

A match-winning bowling display from Priyajeet Jadeja

Jadeja was exceptional in both innings as he finished with a couple of fifers and registered his maiden 10-wicket match haul. The 25-year-old made his FC debut earlier this season and went on to claim his first FC fifer in the first innings. He returned with figures of 5/60 and 5/39 in respective innings. Jadeja now owns 13 wickets from three matches (5w: 2).