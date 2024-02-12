LSG have an inexperienced pace attack (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of LSG's pace attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Feb 12, 202411:48 am

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants didn't make much noise at the 2024 Indian Premier League auction. LSG trusted most of their core players and made some minor changes to their roster at the event. They went big for local speedster Shivam Mavi while also adding other names to the mix. Here we decode the key stats of LSG's pace attack ahead of the 2024 season.

Composition

Composition of LSG's pace attack

With Avesh Khan being traded out to Rajasthan Royals and Mark Wood being unavailable, LSG have an inexperienced pace unit. While Naveen-ul-Haq will have to lead the pace attack, uncapped Indian pacers Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan will assist him. Meanwhile, LSG have roped in WI's Shamar Joseph as Wood's replacement. Mavi, Marcus Stoinis, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Kyle Mayers are the pace-bowling all-rounders.

Stats

Here are Naveen and Stoinis's numbers

While Naveen overall owns 11 IPL wickets at 19.91, six of them have come in the death overs (16-20). Overall, he boasts 189 T20 scalps at 23.87. Meanwhile, Stoinis owns 39 IPL scalps at 29.44 (9 wickets for LSG). He has 7, 17, and 15 wickets apiece in the powerplay, middle, and death overs, respectively. Stoinis has returned with 123 T20 scalps at 26.56.

Stats

Numbers of uncapped pacers

Left-arm pacer Mohsin has taken 17 IPL wickets at 17.88, all for LSG. Eight of his wickets have come in the end overs. Overall, he owns 61 T20 wickets at 17.26. Eight of Thakur's 13 IPL wickets have come in the death overs. He has claimed 68 T20 wickets at 15.89. Charak, who owns three IPL scalps, has 17 T20 wickets at 35.11.

Mavi and Mayers

How Mavi has fared in IPL?

All of Mavi's 30 IPL scalps have come for Kolkata Knight Riders at 31.40. While he owns nine wickets apiece in the powerplay and middle overs, he has taken 12 wickets in the death overs. He has claimed 53 T20 scalps at 26.50. Meanwhile, Mayers has taken 31 T20 wickets at 36.77. The WI all-rounder is yet to take an IPL wicket.

Information

Maiden IPL contract for Shamar

Shamar, who bagged his maiden IPL contract, made headlines with a match-winning 7/68 against Australia in Brisbane last month. It propelled the WI to their maiden Test win over Australia since 2003. The pacer has gone wicket-less in two T20 appearances so far.