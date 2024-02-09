Sri Lanka take a 1-0 lead over Afghanistan in Pallekale (Photo credit: X/@OfficialSLC)

1st ODI, Sri Lanka pip Afghanistan in a run-fest: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:23 pm Feb 09, 2024

What's the story It was a memorable 50th ODI appearance for Pathum Nissanka as Sri Lanka overcame valiant Afghanistan in the first ODI in Pallekele. Nissanka smashed a historic 210* which helped Lanka reach a massive total of 381/3. Despite a great batting effort, Afghanistan fell short by 42 runs as they managed 339/6. The visitors showed great fighting spirit despite suffering an early collapse.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Sri Lanka reached a massive total of 381/3 courtesy of a historic 210* from Nissanka and a fifty from Avishka Fernando. Fareed Ahmad starred for Afghanistan with 2/79. In reply, Afghanistan were once tottering at 55/5 but a 242-run stand between Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai helped them reach 339/6. Afghanistan lost by 42 runs but gave a good fight. Pramod Madushan claimed 4/75.

Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando slams his sixth ODI fifty

Fernando announced his return to the ODI setup with his sixth ODI fifty. He scored a well-paced 88 and fell agonizingly close to a three-figure mark. He stitched an 182-run partnership with Nissanka. The opener has also completed 1,000 (1,082) runs in ODI cricket. He became the 39th SL batter to complete the accomplishment. He reached the milestone in 33 matches at 32.78.

Partnership

Second-highest opening stand against Afghanistan in ODI cricket

Fernando and Nissaka added 182 runs together for the first wicket as they handed Sri Lanka a very good platform in this clash. They registered the second-highest opening stand against Afghanistan in ODI cricket. Only Hamilton Masakadza and Sikandar Raza's 224-run opening partnership (2014) is ahead of the Sri Lankan opening duo. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma's 156-run partnership (2023) is in third position.

Nissanka

A historic knock from Nissanka

Nissanka, on his 50th ODI, played one of the most memorable knocks in ODI cricket. His 139-ball 210* was laced with 20 boundaries and eight sixes. He added 182 runs with Fernando followed by a 120-run partnership with Samarawickrama, taking SL's total beyond the 340-run mark. He became the first SL player to hammer an ODI double-ton. Overall, he owns 1,938 runs at 43.06.

Record

Nissanka breaks Jayasuriya's long-standing ODI record

Nissanka's 139-ball 210* is now the highest individual score by a Sri Lanka batter in ODI cricket. He surpassed the previous highest individual score of 189 held by Sanath Jayasuriya against India at Sharjah back in 2000. Upul Tharanga's 174* is in the third spot. It came against India at Kingston back in 2013.

Afghanistan

Highest ODI individual score against Afghanistan

Nissanka's 210* is now the highest individual score conceded by Afghanistan in an ODI clash. The SL opener has surpassed Glenn Maxwell's exceptional 201* in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup where he pulled off a fantastic chase for Australia. Meanwhile, David Warner's 178 against them at Perth during the 2015 World Cup clash is third on the list.

Sri Lanka

Highest ODI score in Sri Lanka

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Nissanka's 210* is now the highest ODI score on Sri Lankan soil. The 25-year-old dasher surpassed the previous highest score of 169 which was registered by Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2013. Afghanistan dasher Ibrahim Zadran's 162 versus the Lankan Lions from 2022 is third on this list.

Information

Did you know?

Nissanka is the first player with a 150-plus score in their 50th ODI appearance. He surpassed Andrew Balbirnie's 145* against England in 2019 and Ricky Ponting's 145 versus Zimbabwe in 1998.

Afghanistan bowlers

How did the Afghan bowlers fare?

Fareed was the only Afghan bowler to trouble the hosts. He returned with 2/79 from his nine overs. Meanwhile, Nabi claimed 1/44 from his 10 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi returned with 0/77 from his nine overs while Omarzai also didn't pick up a wicket during his 0/55 (six). Even Noor Ahmad (0/62) or Gulbadin Naib (0/61) couldn't secure a breakthrough from their eight overs each.

Omarzai

Maiden ODI century from Omarzai

Omarzai has completed 500 runs in ODI cricket while hammering his maiden hundred in this format. After Afghanistan were reduced to 5/55, Omarzai with Nabi stitched up a crucial partnership, steadying the ship for visitors. Omarzai's previous highest score in the ODI was 97* against South Africa, which happened in the 2023 World Cup. He has raced to 600-plus runs from 23 matches.

Nabi

A responsible knock from Mohammad Nabi

Nabi came to the crease when Afghanistan were in deep trouble and he clocked an important 242-run partnership with Omarzai. The veteran all-rounder slammed his second ODI century and eventually hammered 130-ball 136 laced with 13 boundaries and three maximums. Nabi is the second-highest run-getter for Afghanistan with 3,344 runs from 157 ODIs at 27.18. Besides two centuries, he has also slammed 16 fifties.

Partnership

Second-highest ODI partnership for Afghanistan

Nabi and Omarzai were exceptional as they added 242 runs together for the sixth wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, they registered the second-highest partnership for Afghanistan in ODI cricket. Nabi and Omarzai's stand was only behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's 256-run opening stand against Bangladesh in 2023. Gurbaz and Ibrahim's 227-run partnership against Pakistan in Hambantota in 2023 is in third position.

Record

Second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODIs

Nabi and Omarzai's 242-run partnership pulled Afghanistan out of danger. As per ESPNcricinfo, they have registered the second-highest sixth-wicket partnership in ODIs. The two all-rounders were only behind the New Zealand duo of Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi's 267-run stand against Sri Lanka in 2015. Mahela Jayawardene and MS Dhoni stitched a 218-run stand representing Asia XI against the World XI (2007).

Madhusan

Career-best figures for Pramod Madushan

Pramod Madushan bowled with panache with the new ball and claimed three of the first five wickets. He eventually finished with figures of 4/75 from his 10 overs. He claimed the wickets of Gurbaz, Ibrahim, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Nabi. He broke the latter's partnership with Omarzai. This was his career-best figure in ODIs as he has raced to seven wickets from four matches.

Information

Highest ODI score for Afghanistan

Afghanistan have posted their highest score in ODI cricket, surpassing the 338-run score versus Ireland in March, 2017. For the eighth time in ODIs, Afghanistan breached the 300-run mark in ODI cricket.