What's the story Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam belonged to the home team. Dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a stunning ton as the hosts finished the day at 336/6. Notably, India are trailing 0-1 in the series, having lost the series opener. Though England bowlers did not take wickets in packs, they managed breakthroughs at certain intervals.

India were off to a decent start with Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma (14) adding 40 runs before the latter departed. The former then stitched a 49-run stand with Shubman Gill (34) before recording 90 and 70-run stands with Shreyas Iyer (27) and debutant Rajat Patidar (32), respectively. Jaiswal also added 52 runs with Axar Patel (27). Meanwhile, local boy KS Bharat made 17.

Jaiswal

A fine knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal was cautious in the morning session as he took 89 deliveries to complete his fifty. However, he switched on the aggressive mode in the second session and enhanced the scoring rate. He brought up his ton off 151 balls and that too with a massive six off left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. The southpaw returned unbeaten at stumps, having scored a career-best 257-ball 179.

Stats

11th hundred in FC cricket

Playing his 21st First-Class game, Jaiswal breached the 100-run mark for the 11th time. Only four times, he was unable to convert his fifty into a hundred in whites. He has raced past 2,430 FC runs, averaging 70-plus. This was his second Test hundred as he has raced past 570 runs, averaging 55-plus. Notably, he scored a quick-fire 80 in the opener.

Patidar

A decent debut for Patidar

Playing his maiden Test, Patidar fared decently as he tackled the England spinners well. However, he was dismissed in an unfortunate manner. A Rehan Ahmed delivery bounced more than the batter anticipated as the full-length ball hit his gloves and then rolled onto the stumps. Patidar made 32 off 72 balls (3 fours).

Batters

Indian batters guilty of throwing away starts

Besides Patidar, Gill, Iyer, and Axar were guilty of throwing away starts. Gill was undone by a brilliant out-swinger from the evergreen James Anderson. Iyer went for a cut shot off left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's bowling. However, the ball stayed low, took the under-edge, and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes did the rest. Shoaib Bashir dismissed Axar as the latter found Rehan Ahmed at backward point.

Information

Do you know?

As per Cricbuzz, this was the first occasion of each of number three, four, five, and six batters getting dismissed between 25 and 35 in the same innings in Test cricket.

Anderson and Co.

How did England bowlers fare?

The lone pacer in the England XI, Anderson was disciplined as he conceded just 30 runs in 17 overs. As mentioned, he dismissed Gill with an absolute beauty. While debutant Bashir (2/100) and Rehan (2/61) dismissed two batters apiece, Tom Hartley (1/74) scalped one wicket. Joe Root struggled with the ball, conceding 71 runs in 14 wicket-less overs.