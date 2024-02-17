Panchal (150*) clobbered 15 fours and four sixes in a 247-ball effort (Photo credit: X/@PKpanchal9)

Priyank Panchal hammers his 27th hundred in First-Class cricket: Stats

What's the story Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal lifted his side almost single-handedly with the bat in a sunning 150*-run effort versus Goa on Day 2 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy season. Goa managed 309/9 on Day 1 before perishing for 317 on Saturday. Gujarat are 281/5 with the help of Panchal's unbeaten 150. No other player has crossed the 50-run mark for Gujarat. Here's more.

Panchal leads Gujarat's fight against Goa

Panchal clobbered 15 fours and four sixes in a 247-ball effort. He hung in there to make sure his side kept the scoreboard moving. Gujarat were reduced to 75/3 at one stage before Umang Sharma joined Panchal and the two added 109 runs for the fourth wicket. Umang scored 37 from 92 balls. Panchal added another 50-plus stand alongside Ravi Bishnoi (30*).

Decoding Panchal's journey this season

Panchal hasn't had the best of touches this season. He started the campaign with scores of 0 and 2 versus Tamil Nadu. He managed 24 and 4 versus Karnataka and fell for just 5 against Chandigarh. Versus Railways, he hit 17 and 29 before managing 22 and 1 against Tripura. He found form with 77 and 24 against Punjab before this knock versus Goa.

Panchal closes in on 8,500 FC runs

Playing his 7th match of the 2024 Ranji season, Panchal has raced to 355 runs at 32.27. He has one ton and a fifty. He has also reached 50 fours in the competition this season with his knock on Saturday. As per ESPNcricinfo, Panchal owns 8,390 runs in FC cricket, with the help of 27 tons and 33 fifties. He averages over 45.