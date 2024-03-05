Next Article

Yash Dubey smashed 94 off 212 balls

Ranji Trophy: Yash Dubey slams innings-defining 94 for MP

By Parth Dhall 05:07 pm Mar 05, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Madhya Pradesh opener Yash Dubey fell short of his fifth century in First-Class cricket. The right-handed batter recorded an innings-defining knock on Day 4 of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha in Nagpur. Dubey's 94 kept MP alive as they continue their bid to chase 321. Earlier, Dubey added 106 runs with top-order batter Harsh Gawli. Here are the key stats.

Knock

A defiant knock from Dubey

Dubey lost his opening partner Himanshu Mantri in the sixth over (22/1). He paired up with Gawli thereafter, and the duo batted for over 20 overs together. They took MP past 120 before Gawli departed on 67. Dubey then lost Sagar Solanki, Shubham S Sharma, and Venkatesh Iyer before the 200-run mark. He remained watchful throughout but departed toward the day's end.

Career

Over 2,600 First-Class runs

Dubey made his First-Class debut in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy, against Tamil Nadu. In 42 encounters, he now has over 2,600 runs at an average of more than 40. The tally includes four tons and 16 half-centuries. Notably, Dubey scored half-centuries in MP's previous two encounters (64 and 9 vs Andhra Pradesh; 5 and 68 vs J&K).

Information

Dubey couldn't hold his nerves

Dubey was batting well along with Saransh Jain in the final session. However, Aditya Sarwate got rid of the former in day's penultimate over. Dubey smashed 94 off 212 balls, a knock laced with 10 fours.

Match

Here's how the match has panned out

Vidarbha perished for 170, electing to bat. Karun Nair smashed 63, while Avesh Khan took four wickets. MP gained a crucial first-innings lead, scoring 252. Himanshu Mantri shone with a century. Yash Rathod's ton brought Vidarbha back in the hunt. They went on to score 402, while Anubhav Agarwal took a fifer. MP are now chasing 321, having lost six wickets for 228 runs.