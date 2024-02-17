Abhimanyu Easwaran hammered his 23rd First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ranji Trophy: Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran hammers his 23rd First-Class century

What's the story Bengal star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran stood tall on Day 2 against Bihar in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The experienced campaign was unbeaten on 48 at stumps on Day 1 and has continued that onslaught to complete his 23rd century in First-Class cricket. Currently batting at 140*, Easwaran completed his hundred in 140 deliveries. Courtesy of his knock, Bengal are 263/4 in the first innings.

Easwaran anchors the Bengal innings

Easwaran looked in complete control as he added 35 runs with debutant Shakir Habib Gandhi. However, with the latter's dismissal, he consolidated again by adding 57 runs with Karan Lal. Later, he stitched a 90-run stand with Anustup Majumdar. On Day 2, he carried on the good work with skipper Manoj Tiwary, adding another 80 runs. His 196-ball 140* was studded with 18 boundaries.

Third consecutive 50-plus score in FC cricket

The 28-year-old has announced his return to Bengal whites with some defining knocks. Easwaran hammered twin fifties (72 & 65) in the previous match against Kerala. Easwaran has now returned with a century in the following clash against Bihar.

Easwaran had a good outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Easwaran had a brilliant outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. The experienced campaigner returned with 798 runs from eight matches at 66.50. He slammed three fifties and as many centuries last season. His runs at the top were crucial for Bengal as they finished as runners-up in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Easwaran was Bengal's third-highest run-getter, behind Majumdar (867) and Sudip Gharami (803).

A look at his exceptional First-Class numbers

Playing his 94th First-Class match, Easwaran has amassed 6,900-plus runs at an average above 46. Apart from his 23 centuries, he has also smoked 29 fifties in this format. Notably, he has amassed over 260 runs in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign, having played only two matches. He has slammed three 50-plus scores. Easwaran has been Bengal's standout batter on the domestic circuit.

How has the match progressed?

Bowling first, Bengal simply ran past Bihar's batting order as returning pacer Mukesh Kumar and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal claimed four wickets each. Therefore Bihar were bundled out for only 95 in the first innings. In reply, Easwaran's big century has helped Bengal compile a total of 263/4. Majumdar and Tiwary both missed out after getting their eye in.