Mohammed Siraj claimed his fourth four-wicket haul against England (Source: X/@BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj registers his maiden four-wicket haul in India (Tests)

What's the story Mohammed Siraj ran through England's lower order with a stunning spell in the second innings of the ongoing third Test in Rajkot. He claimed four crucial wickets as the Brits were folded for 319 while responding to India's first-innings total of 445. Notably, England were 207/2 at the start of Day 3. Hence, Siraj's spell was of great significance. Here are his stats.

A brilliant spell from Siraj

Siraj opened his account in the final session of Day 2 as he trapped Ollie Pope (39) in front of the stumps. He struggled on Day 3 morning and went wicketless in the first session. He made his first strike of the day by sending back Ben Foakes for 13. Soon, he also got the better of Rehan Ahmed (6) and James Anderson (1).

Siraj ignited the collapse

As Siraj claimed three of England's final four wickets, the Brits went from 299/6 to 319/10. He finished with 4/84 in 21.1 overs. Notably, Siraj recorded his maiden four-wicket haul in Tests at home. The star pacer has now raced to 11 wickets across eight Tests in India at 27.90.

Fourth four-fer against England

Four of Siraj's five four-wicket hauls in the longest format have come against England. He has now raced to 25 wickets across nine Tests against them at 31.84 (BBI: 4/32). Overall, he has raced to 72 wickets across 25 Tests at 28.54. The tally includes three five-wicket hauls with 6/15 being his best figures.

How has the match proceeded?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were also brilliant. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett starred with a whirlwind 153. Siraj took four wickets. India earned a 126-run first innings lead.