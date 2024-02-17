Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets (Source: X/@BCCI)

3rd Test: England post 319, India lead by 126 runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:28 pm Feb 17, 202401:28 pm

What's the story England managed 319 while batting second in the third Test against India in Rajkot. The home team would be mighty pleased as the Brits started the day at 207/2. While Ben Duckett scored a whirlwind 153, no other England batter could manage a fifty. Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets. As India posted 445 while batting first, they earned a 126-run first-innings lead.

England were off to a phenomenal start

Duckett gave India the Bazball treatment with exquisite shot-making. He reached his century off just 88 balls, scoring the bulk of the runs. Duckett was part of two massive stands for England. He added 89 runs alongside Zak Crawley, who perished for 15. Ollie Pope, who scored 39 from 55 balls, put on 93 runs for the second wicket alongside Duckett.

A stunning 153 from Pope

While Duckett returned unbeaten on 133 at stumps on Day 2, he added 20 more runs on Day 3 before falling to Kuldeep Yadav. He scored 153 off 151 balls, having hammered 23 boundaries and two maximums. Notably, Duckett recorded the fastest 150 against India in India in this century (139 balls).

Here are the other records he scripted

Duckett scored 114 runs in the final session of Day 2. These are the second-most runs scored by a batter in a session in India. Meanwhile, Duckett now also holds the record of scoring the third-most runs by an England batter in the third session of a Test. Notably, Duckett became only the fifth England opener to record a 150-plus Test score in India.

Maiden century versus India

With this ton, Duckett has raced to 1,405 runs at 45.32. He now owns three tons and seven fifties. This was his second 150-plus score. In five matches versus India, he has completed 302 runs at 37.75 (maiden century). En route to his record-breaking ton, Duckett also went past 9,500 runs in First-Class cricket (9,553).

A terrific comeback from India

England would be gutted, having lost eight wickets for 112 runs on Day 3. They suffered two major blows in the first 30 minutes with Joe Root (18) and Jonny Bairstow (0) departing in successive overs. Duckett also fell in the morning session. Though skipper Ben Stokes (41) and Ben Foakes (13) added 39 runs, wickets fell in a cluster thereafter.

England lost five wickets for 20 runs

The visitors went from 299/5 to 319/10 as Siraj cleaned up the tale, scalping three of the final four wickets. He finished with 4/84 in 21.1 overs. He has now raced to 72 Test scalps at 28.54 (5W: 3). 25 of his scalps have come against England at 31.84. At home, he now owns 11 wickets at 27.90.

500 wickets for Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed Crawley on Day 2, has pulled out of the remainder of the Test due to a family emergency. Nevertheless, he completed 500 Test scalps with his only wicket in the game. He became the second Indian and also the second-fastest bowler to the mark. He has completed 98 scalps against England. 347 of his wickets have come at home.

500 FC wickets for Jadeja

Jadeja dismissed a couple of batters to finish with 2/51 (10 overs). He has raced past 500 FC scalps (501), averaging 24-plus. The veteran also became just the second left-arm spinner to attain 200 Test wickets at home (201). While he now owns 282 Test wickets, 58 of his wickets have come against England. Earlier in the game, he also scored a brilliant ton.

Disadvantage for India

India left with 10 players

Ashwin's sudden withdrawal from the Rajkot Test means Team India has been left with just 10 players for the remainder of the match. Though the hosts would be pleased with the 126-run first-innings, their bowlers might miss Ashwin's absence in the fourth innings. Spinners Kuldeep and Jadeja would need to step up. Notably, the former claimed 2/77 (18 overs) in England's first innings.