Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing third India-England Test match

Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from ongoing Rajkot Test: Here's why

By Rajdeep Saha 01:09 am Feb 17, 202401:09 am

What's the story Indian ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing third India-England Test match in Rajkot. Ashwin's decision was effective immediately because of a family medical emergency. The BCCI issued a statement, saying it extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. Notably, Ashwin reached 500 wickets in Test cricket on Day 2 after dismissing Zak Crawley.

Next Article

Statement

'The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin'

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family," the BCCI said in a media release. "The health and well-being of our players and their loved ones is of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," it added. BCCI will provide the necessary assistance to Ashwin.

India

India have to play with 10 men

If Ashwin fails to return, India will have to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match. Ashwin scored a crucial 37 in India's first innings and added 77 runs alongside Dhruv Jurel for the eighth wicket. With the ball, he claimed only one wicket for 37 runs from seven overs. India will miss Ashwin's service with the ball on Saturday.

Bowling

India now need to stop England with four bowlers

With Ashwin gone, India will need to count on pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to share the workload and bowl more with a bowler short. Bumrah conceded 34 runs from eight overs. Siraj gave away 54 runs from 10 overs (one wicket). Similarly, left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will have to step up after being poor on Day 2.

Match

Ben Duckett's century hands England impetus versus India

England ended Day 2 of their third Test match versus India in Rajkot on a strong note. Ben Duckett's majestic century has floored the Indian bowlers. England are 207/2 after 35 overs after India folded for 445. Duckett took 88 balls for his third century in the longest format. He is unbeaten on a classy 133 from 118 balls (4s: 21, 6s: 2).

500

Ashwin becomes second-fastest bowler to claim 500 scalps

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 Test wickets. While Ashwin took 98 Tests to complete 500 wickets, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (87) has accomplished the milestone in fewer games. Meanwhile, Ashwin became the ninth bowler to claim 500 scalps. He is also the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to claim 500-plus wickets. Ashwin owns 347 scalps on home soil.