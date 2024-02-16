3rd Test: Ben Duckett smashes a whirlwind ton versus India
England's Ben Duckett smashed a whirlwind century against India on Day 2 of the third Test match in Rajkot. India folded for 445 after resuming the day on 326/5. Duckett was on song with the bat from the beginning, dispatching the Indian bowlers with ease. He added 89 runs alongside Zak Crawley for the opening wicket and another 50-plus stand alongside Ollie Pope.
Duckett deals in boundaries against India
Duckett gave India the Bazball treatment with exquisite shot-making. His approach has left Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looking for answers. Notably, the southpaw has been effective against both pacers and spinners. He reached his century off just 88 balls, scoring the bulk of the runs. It has been a special knock and one of the best visiting hundreds in India.
Duckett became the third-fastest visiting player with this record
As per Cricbuzz, Duckett has become the 3rd-fastest Test centurion versus India in India in terms of balls faced. Adam Gilchrist holds the record (84 balls) in Mumbai, 2001. Former West Indies legend Clive Lloyd is next (85 balls) in Bengaluru, 1974. Duckett (88 balls) follows suit with Ross Taylor (99 balls) in Bengaluru, 2012 being fourth.
Maiden century versus India
With this ton, Duckett has raced past 1,350 runs at an average of over 45. He now owns three tons and seven fifties. In five matches versus India, he has raced past 250 runs (maiden century). As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has also gone past 850 runs in away matches (home of opposition). He registered his second hundred in away matches.
England are on top
England have bamboozled India with their approach. In the time of writing, England have already surpassed 175 runs in 29 overs, scoring at over six runs an over. Duckett and Pope are nearing a century-plus stand.