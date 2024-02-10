Rajkot will host the third Test, starting February 15 (Source: X/@BCCI)

BCCI announces squad for remaining England Tests, Kohli remains unavailable

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 11:02 am Feb 10, 202411:02 am

What's the story Senior players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have returned to the Indian squad for the final three Tests against England. Though both players have been selected, their participation is subject to clearance from the BCCI medical team. Star batter Virat Kohli misses out again due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been dropped. Uncapped pacer Akash Deep has earned a call-up.

Next Article

Kohli

Kohli still out for personal reasons

Last week, it was reported that Kohli was not in India, which cast further doubts over his availability for the series. In a BCCI release, Kohli stated that "certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention." India felt his absence in Hyderabad as they suffered a 28-run defeat. Kohli also missed the opening T20I against Afghanistan last month due to personal reasons.

Return

The return of Jadeja and Rahul

The absence of Jadeja and Rahul added on to India's miseries after they lost the series opener. However, India made a comeback in Vizag. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during Day 4 of 1st Test. He looked in visible discomfort after being run out by England skipper Ben Stokes. Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain. Both players still need clearance to take the field.

Bumrah

What about Bumrah?

Bumrah, the star of India's win in Vizag, will also feature in the third Test. There were reports of him being rested for the Rajkot Test. Bumrah, now the number one Test bowler, managed 9/91 in Vizag. He took his 10th five-wicket haul in the first innings (6/45). Bumrah also became the fastest Indian pacer to 150 Test scalps.

Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been dropped

Iyer, who had experienced back spasms a day or two after the end of the second Test, has been dropped from the team. Interestingly, BCCI has not given any specific reason for his omission. Notably, the batter was cleared for selection by the BCCI medical staff as per a report in ESPNcricinfo. Iyer has struggled to find fluency in the ongoing series.

Details

Patidar and Sarfaraz backed

The selection committee has put its trust in Rajat Patidar, who made his debut in Vizag. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who was in India's squad for the second clash, has been retained. Pacer Akash Deep, who plays for Bengal, has been added as the back-up seamer. Mohammed Siraj, who rested in Vizag, is also a part of the squad. He might return to the XI.

Information

India's squad for remaining England Tests

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.