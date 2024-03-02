Next Article

Amelia Kerr led the run chase for MI (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: MI outplay RCB to return to winning ways

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:18 pm Mar 02, 202411:18 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number nine of the 2024 Women's Premier League on Saturday. MI dominated RCB on all fronts as they restricted the hosts to a paltry 131/6 in the allotted 20 overs. In response, defending champions MI scored 133/3 in 15.1 overs. Amelia Kerr scored 40*. Here are the key stats.

Ellyse Perry

A valiant hand from Perry

Ellyse Perry was RCB's lone warrior. She scored 44* from 38 balls, slamming five boundaries during this knock. ﻿Perry has now completed 300 runs in the WPL. The Australian stitched up a 52-run partnership with Georgia Wareham which helped RCB reach the total. She smashed 253 runs last season from eight matches at 42.16. She owns 75 runs in WPL 2024.

Information

A brisk start from the MI openers

MI were at their destructive best from the outset as Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews played shots all across the park. The openers added 45 runs together. Yastika, who slammed a 15-ball 31, smashed four boundaries and two sixes before departing.

Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr's 40* powered MI home

Amelia Kerr is the leading wicket-taker of the 2024 WPL but on Saturday, she hammered a match-winning 40* from only 24 balls. She slammed seven fours. Surprisingly, the all-rounder didn't pick up a single wicket (0/20) but delivered with the bat. She hammered seven boundaries. She has now amassed 267 runs in the WPL while also scalping 22 wickets.

Summary

Here's the match summary

RCB were on the backfoot from the outset as they were reduced to 42/4 and from there Perry and Molineux added 29 runs before the former stitched up a 52-run stand with Georgia Wareham. Pooja Vastrakar and Nat Sciver-Brunt shared four wickets. In reply, MI saw a combined batting effort. Matthews (26) and Sciver-Brunt (27) chipped in alongside Bhatia and Kerr.

Information

MI's unbeaten record while chasing in WPL

MI are the team to beat in the WPL this season. While they suffered a defeat in the preceding game against the UP Warriorz, they are unbeaten while chasing. Batting second, they have won all eight matches overall in the tournament.