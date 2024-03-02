Next Article

Ellyse Perry scores 44* vs MI, surpasses 300 WPL runs

What's the story Ellyse Perry was the only saving grace for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Mumbai Indians in match number nine of the 2024 Women's Premier League. The star Australian all-rounder played a decent knock of 44* from 38 deliveries to guide her team to a respectable total of 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Notably, Perry also completed 300 runs in WPL. Here's more.

A valiant knock from Perry

Perry walked into the middle when RCB were 31/2 in five overs. Despite wickets tumbling around her, the Australian kept her calm and consolidated. RCB were soon reduced to 42/4 where Perry and Sophie Molineux added 29 runs before the latter perished. Eventually, the all-rounder stitched up a 52-run partnership with Georgia Wareham to guide RCB beyond the 130-run mark. Perry hammered five boundaries.

Decoding her WPL numbers

With this knock, Perry has accomplished 300 runs in the WPL. She smashed 253 runs last season from eight matches at 42.16. The all-rounder hammered two fifties at a strike rate of 123.41. Perry has featured in three matches this season. She owns 75 runs. She scored 8 and 23* in the previous two matches before this.

A look at her exceptional WT20I stats

Perry is a standout player for Australia in WT20Is as she scored 1,841 runs from 151 T20Is at an average of 31.74. The star all-rounder has smashed nine fifties in this format. Notably, she is Australia's fourth-highest run-getter in WT20Is. With the ball, Perry has scalped 125 wickets at 18.79. She is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is (4w: 4).

A summary of the RCB innings

RCB were pegged back early on by MI as they lost three wickets inside the Powerplay. The hosts were reduced to 42/4 when Perry and Molinuex added 29 runs together. Later, Perry stitched up a crucial 52-run stand with Wareham which helped RCB to reach a respectable target of 131/6 MI's Pooja Vastrakar and Nat Sciver-Brunt shared four wickets.