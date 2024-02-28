Next Article

Hayley Matthews hammered her second WPL fifty

WPL 2024: Hayley Matthews shines with 55 versus UP Warriorz

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:12 pm Feb 28, 202410:12 pm

What's the story Hayley Matthews was the pick of the Mumbai Indians batters against UP Warriorz in match number six of the 2024 Women's Premier League on Wednesday. The WI batter slammed her second fifty of the tournament. Her 47-ball 55 was studded with nine boundaries and a six. Her fifty guided MI to a competitive total of 161/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

A blazing knock from Matthews

Matthews had a steady start with her opening partner Yastika Bhatia. The openers added 50 runs together. Even after Yastika's departure, Matthews kept playing her strokes and stitched an important 42-run stand with Nat Scriver-Brunt. Once she got her eye in, she started attacking the UPW bowlers. Ultimately, the WI batter was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the 15th over.

A look at her WPL numbers

Playing her 13th match in the WPL, Matthews has amassed 331 runs at an average above 25. The all-rounder has scored her runs at an impressive strike rate of above 121. As mentioned, this was her second fifty in the competition. Before this match, she also picked up 17 wickets in the tournament while maintaining an economy rate of 6.40.

Summary of MI innings

After losing the toss, MI had a steady start with the bat as openers Yastika and Matthews added 50 runs together. Matthews continued the onslaught with Sciver-Brunt as they added 42 more runs. Contributions from Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, and Pooja Vastrakar guided MI to post a competitive total of 161/6 Grace Harris starred with 1/20 from her four overs.