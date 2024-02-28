Next Article

Rafael Nadal has been on the sidelines for many months (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

When will Rafael Nadal return to action? Details here

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Former world number one Rafael Nadal is all set to return to action in the 2024 Indian Wells, starting next month. The Spaniard marked his return earlier this year at the Brisbane International, but a leg injury meant he had to miss the Australian Open. He underwent surgery on his hip last year in a bid to return to court. Here's more.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Nadal is among the all-time greats in tennis. His grit and fighting spirit are on a different level. Therefore, tennis fans all across the globe are waiting for his return. Fans are also missing his epic battles with arch-rival Novak Djokovic. They are elated to see the Spaniard gearing up for the Indian Wells.

Indian Wells

Nadal has won Indian Wells thrice

The Spaniard is a three-time Indian Wells champion. However, his last trophy came back in 2013 when he defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in the final. He also won the trophy in 2007 and 2009. 2022 was the last time he played in this event and also reached the final. However, he lost the title clash against Taylor Fritz (6-3, 7-6).

Record

His overall record at Indian Wells

As mentioned, Nadal has lifted the Indian Wells trophy three times. He owns a 59-11 win-loss record at the prestigious event. In total, he has reached the final five times. Nadal's worst performance at Indian Wells was getting eliminated from the third round in 2004 and 2014. He won the title in 2007, 2009 and 2013, beating Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Del Potro, respectively.

Toni Nadal

Toni Nadal feels Rafa needs to play Indian Wells

"It's (Indian Wells) that he needs to compete," Toni Nadal told AS. "He hasn't done it for too long. If you don't compete, you can't be prepared." "I think he is going to win [the French Open]. It's difficult, but I try to be positive and I hope that my nephew can play a great role, both in the Games and at Roland Garros."

Brisbane International

Nadal at Brisbane International

The 2024 Brisbane International was the event where Nadal made his return after a long injury lay-off. The Spaniard gave a brilliant account of himself by winning matches against Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler. Although he lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarter-final in three sets, Nadal gave a tough fight. He also injured his leg, which ruled him out of the Australian Open.

Information

He was all set to play Qatar Open

Nadal was recovering well and his camp felt that he could resume his preparation for the French Open by returning to action at the Qatar Open. But the Spaniard came up with an announcement on social media, sharing that he wasn't ready to compete.

Matchup

Nadal to play exhibition match against Alcaraz

Nadal will lock horns against Carlos Alcaraz for the first time since 2002 in an exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 3. The special match will be streamed on Netflix and will happen at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. It will be a good warm-up for the Spaniard ahead of Indian Wells. Notably, Nadal leads Alcaraz 2-1 in head-to-head records.