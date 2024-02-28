Next Article

Charith Asalanka replaces the suspended Wanindu Hasaranga as captain (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Charith Asalanka replaces Hasaranga as SL captain for Bangladesh T20Is

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:14 pm Feb 28, 202409:14 pm

What's the story ﻿Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka in the first two T20Is against Bangladesh, replacing regular captain Wanindu Hasaranga, who remains suspended. The T20I series will commence on March 4 in Sylhet. The Lankan Lions will be high on confidence from their 2-1 win over Afghanistan and will look to replicate that result against the Bangla Tigers. It promises to be an intriguing contest.

Context

Why does this story matter?

SL's designated vice-captain, Asalanka, has been promoted to lead the team for the first two T20Is against Bangladesh due to Hasaranga's suspension. Hasaranga made derogatory remarks to umpire Lyndon Hannibal in the third T20I against Afghanistan, which resulted in the ICC slapping him a two-match ban and docking 50% of his match fees. The SL captain was agitated with a no-ball call.

Wanindu Hasaranga

ICC suspended Hasaranga for poor remarks

Hasaranga wasn't happy with umpire Hannibal when he didn't rule a high full-toss a no-ball in the third T20I. The incident happened in the last over when Afghanistan's Wafadar Momand bowled a high full-toss to SL batter Kamindu Mendis. SL needed 11 from three balls, and the hosts eventually lost the game.

Statement

Hasaranga's official statement

"That kind of thing shouldn't happen in an international match," Hasaranga had said. "If it had been close [to waist height], that's not a problem. But it's a ball that's going so high." "If you can't see that, that umpire isn't suited to international cricket. It would be much better if he did another job," the SL captain added.

Changes

Fernando and Vandersay recalled to SL's T20I setup

In another development, Avishka Fernando has replaced the injured Pathum Nissanka for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Despite the suspension, Hasaranga was still named in SL's squad for the series. Another notable change was bringing in leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay. The 34-year-old veteran spinner last played a T20I for SL in February 2022. Vandersay may feature in the first two matches in Hasaranga's absence.

Squad

SL squad for T20I series

Sri Lanka squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain for last game), Charith Asalanka (captain for first two games), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Information

Here's the schedule

Bangladesh and SL will lock horns in a three-match T20I series from March 4. All three matches will be played in Sylhet. Following the T20Is, Bangladesh will host the Lankan Lions in a three-match ODI series. They will also play two Test matches.