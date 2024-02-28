Next Article

Mark Adair recorded his career-best Test innings figures

Mark Adair becomes third Ireland bowler with Test fifer: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:04 pm Feb 28, 202409:04 pm

What's the story Ireland pacer Mark Adair ran through Afghanistan's batting line-up in the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi. The Irish seamer took a five-wicket haul as Afghanistan perished for 155 on Day 1, as the hosts elected to bat. Adair became only the third Ireland bowler to record a Test fifer. Meanwhile, the visitors finished on 100/4 at stumps, with Curtis Campher smashing 49.

Adair

Adair was on fire

Adair took five wickets and conceded just 39 runs in 16.5 overs, including five maidens, in the first innings. The Ireland seamer got rid of Noor Ali Zadran and Rahmat Shah in the same over early on. His next three scalps were Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Zahir Khan. Besides, Craig Young and Curtis Campher picked up two wickets each.

Feat

Third Ireland bowler with a Test fifer

Adair has become only the third Ireland bowler with a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He has joined Andy McBrine and Tim Murtagh on this list. With a fifer, Adair has also become the highest wicket-taker for Ireland in the format. He is ahead of McBrine, who owns 14 scalps. Adair has picked up 15 wickets for Ireland from five Tests.

Record

Adair goes past Kevin O'Brien

Adair unlocked another achievement with his fifer. He is now Ireland's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. Adair went past Kevin O'Brien, who took 172 wickets across formats in his career. The former now has 173 wickets from 125 international games at an average of 25.61. Adair is only behind George Dockrell (192), Ireland's highest wicket-taker across formats.