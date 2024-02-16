Siraj dismissed Pope to hand India their 2nd wicket (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

3rd Test: Ben Duckett's century hands England impetus versus India

By Rajdeep Saha 05:21 pm Feb 16, 202405:21 pm

What's the story England ended Day 2 of the third Test match versus India in Rajkot on a strong note. Ben Duckett's majestic century has floored the Indian bowlers. England are 199/2 after 33 overs after India folded for 445. India resumed Day 2 on 326/5. Debutant Dhruv Jurel ended up with a gutsy 46. Meanwhile, Duckett leads the charge for England (207/2). Here's the day report.

Next Article

Innings

India get to 445 after poor start in the morning

India lost overnight players Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to go from 331/5 to 331/7. England were at the top but a key 77-run partnership between Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin handed India a lifeline. Jurel finished with 46 from 104 balls. Ashwin scored an 89-ball 37. After their dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah's 26 helped India get to 445.

Information

Rehan Ahmed claims a brace on Day 2

James Anderson dismissed Kuldeep before Joe Root outfoxed Jadeja. It was Rehan Ahmed, who broke the resistance of Jurel and Ashwin. He dismissed Ashwin first and then got Jurel's scalp to finish with 2/85 from 22 overs. Mark Wood got the final wicket.

Penalty

India handed a 5-run penalty

India were slapped with a five-run penalty on Day 2. It happened in the 102nd over when Ashwin ran down the middle of the pitch. The action saw umpire Joel Wilson handing a five-run penalty to India for 'unfair play'. The umpires had already warned Ravindra Jadeja on Day 1 for similar action.

Duckett

Duckett is unbeaten on 133

Duckett took 88 balls for his third century in the longest format. He slammed his maiden century versus India and a second in away conditions (home of opposition). Notably, the southpaw is unbeaten on a classy 133 from 118 balls. He has already smashed 21 fours and two sixes. He owns a terrific strike rate of 112.71.

Partnerships

Valuable stands for England

Duckett was part of two massive stands for England. He added 89 runs alongside Zak Crawley, who perished for 15. Notably, these runs came in just 13.1 overs. Once Crawley departed, Ollie Pope lent his support. Pope, who was trapped LBW by Mohammed Siraj, scored 39 from 55 balls. He put on 93 runs for the second wicket alongside Duckett.

Bowlers

Indian bowlers smashed hard

It was a poor bowling display by India, who had no answers to what Duckett presented. Indian bowlers managed just two maiden overs. Ravindra Jadeja was guilty of overstepping twice as he conceded 8-plus runs from four overs. Kuldeep Yadav was expensive and gave away 42 runs. Ashwin (1/37) was the pick of the bowlers. Siraj (1/54) and Bumrah (0/34) toiled hard.

500

Ashwin becomes second-fastest bowler to claim 500 scalps

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 Test wickets. He dismissed Crawley to reach the milestone. While Ashwin took 98 Tests to complete 500 wickets, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (87) has accomplished the milestone in fewer games. Meanwhile, Ashwin became the ninth bowler to claim 500 scalps. He is also the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to claim 500-plus wickets.